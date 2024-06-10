The energy of the future, lights and shadows under the lens of science, live from 10.00 – Energy

fromEnergy efficiency in renewablefrom Sustainable mobility reach to Nuclear fusion: There are many Tools provided by science To meet the challenge of Energy transmission. I Pros and cons of each solution They were taken up in as objective a discussion as possible by Italian and international experts, who gathered in Rome on June 10 and 11 for the conference “Energy: necessary and possible”. The first date of the “Future of Humanity” series of meetings It is promoted by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei.

The goal of the demonstrations is Addressing scientific, cultural and social issues that concern human progress and future Which arouse great interest or confusion in public opinion, to fully understand and discuss all aspects, including negative aspects.

The course begins with a discussion of energy Which also played a decisive role in the European elections. “The energy transition is now an issue that can no longer be postponed, but is so complex that it is impossible to say whether our society will truly have a zero impact by 2050,” says Francesco Pegoraro, professor emeritus at the University of Pisa and the University of Pisa. Linceo is among the organizers of the event.

“There are techniques like renewable Which can be implemented in the short term, but does not appear to be decisive yet. Then there are techniques like New generation of nuclear energy Which will only be ready within dozens of years, provided that the population accepts it.” Every choice that will be made will certainly have social and economic costs, which is why “the Académie de Lincey can do its part by Correct information for the publicBased on Data And let it go Beyond slogans and party interests.

The conference mainly analyzes the national and European perspective, but since the ecological transition is a global problem, it will also give space to emerging countries and new economic powers, “which in terms of population and growth will be the main players in the energy transition,” Pegoraro emphasizes.

At the end of the proceedings, on Tuesday 11 June at 5.30pm, a roundtable will be held with Roberto Cingolani, CEO of Leonardo, Gilberto Diallos, President of Enea, and Ignazio Mosso, Lencio, Professor of Political Economy at Ca’ Foscari University. Venice, and Valeria Termini, Professor of Political Economy at the University of Roma Tre.

