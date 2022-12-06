“The emergency room indicator is black in the morning, not even red.”

The flu has arrived and here are the first ramifications for the emergency rooms. It was Black Monday in Valducci. Doctors call: “Vaccinate yourselves.”

Since the end of November, the influenza virus has returned to the circulating force, especially in the early age of children. General practitioners report an increasing number of infections also in adulthood. Infected elderly people, given their frailty, are more likely to experience complications such as hospitalization. Unfortunately, the situation in the ward is already tense, and there is a shortage of doctors and beds.

“The emergency room indicator in the morning was black, it’s not red anymore – explains Nunzio Castiglione, deputy medical director in Valdós – it’s a degree of overcrowding, worse than usual. We can no longer accommodate the arrival of new ambulances. It takes several hours each time to normalize. The situation, patients must first be removed from the internal wards. The problem raised by our colleagues in Santa Ana is the lack of beds.” Also yesterday morning in Santana, the degree of overcrowding in the emergency room was colored red. With about 65 patients in line or in treatment.

