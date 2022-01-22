The Elder Scrolls 6 is in production, according to Bethesda – Nerd4.life

Sheikh Scrolls 6 will undergo Pre-production, according to a source that is not entirely confirmed but still has to be taken into account, given that it is LinkedIn profile for a Bethesda employee, reported by the usual Timur222 on Twitter.

The user in question is practically a specialist in finding information through bios, LinkedIn profiles, and various patents, who in this case discovered an interesting reference to The Elder Scrolls VI by sifting through a profile fanny cuff, who holds the position of Human Resources Officer (Talent Acquisition) who specializes in recruitment and personnel management.

The LinkedIn profile mentions different titles developed by Bethesda, and at the end you can read a brief description of the company that states: “Bethesda Game Studios sets the standards for open-world games and is currently in full production on Starfield, the first of which is New World after 25 years. It is in pre-production In the much-anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI”.

The particularly interesting thing is that the profile was updated Last week, although the last sentence may have been some kind of benchmark that has remained unchanged for several months, we can consider it recent information. According to Bethesda’s modus operandi, the full production of The Elder Scrolls 6 will likely begin After finishing work on Starfield, so at the end of this year, considering the release scheduled for November 11, 2022, even if there is likely to be a gradual delivery between one project and another.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still one of the most awaited games even if we still know absolutely nothing other than the first trailer. Recently, Todd Howard himself reported that his son had also trolled him due to lack of information regarding the game in question.