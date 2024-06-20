The Elden Ring servers are offline this morning due to the arrival of the pre-launch patch for Shadow of the Erdtree

Less than a day left to go Ring of Elden: Shadow of Erdtree And just a few minutes ago FromSoftware told players about it this morning The game servers will be offline for several hours To give developers a way to deploy the entire body Patch 1.12which will precede the release of the expansion.

As per the details in the post below, the servers will start going offline From 09:00 Italian (Basically at the same time as we write), and business is expected to continue approximately 3 raw, which prevents unforeseen circumstances. Obviously, during maintenance, you will be able to continue playing, but without being able to access the title’s online functionality, such as marks left by players on the floor and any form of multiplayer.