The effect of the third dose can last for a very long time.

Could the third dose of the vaccine be the last? “A booster dose of the mRna vaccine can extend the duration of protection.” Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and White House adviser on Covid emergency management, answers the question in ABC about the hypothesis of resorting to a booster vaccine against Covid every year. “Obviously, ‘at the moment, especially with the prevalence of the Omicron variant,’ we need a booster dose to protect in the best possible way. An annual booster? Hard to say. Booster dose of mRna vaccine can increase the duration of protection. We won’t know until we assess the situation within A few months. I hope from an immunological standpoint the booster dose will ensure much longer protection than the current six months.”

The Omicron variety in the United States is widespread in at least 25 states. “We are learning a lot. The Omicron variant appears to be highly contagious, which is why it is spreading to an increasing number of countries. It appears to be able to partially bypass the vaccine barrier. The booster dose increases protection and is therefore necessary for continued vaccination. The severity of symptoms appears to be less severe than that of the symptoms.” caused by delta, but this is preliminary data that needs to be confirmed.”

So, the message is to the parents. “If your children are 5 years old, vaccinate them. The idea that children are not at risk is baseless. There are 2 million infected children, 8-9000 cases in hospital and more than 100 deaths. We have effective and safe vaccines for everyone too.” Children aged 5-11″.