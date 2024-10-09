The Dominican Republic signs the Artemis Accords

metweb

The Dominican Republic signed on Agreements ArtemisBecoming the 44th country to do so. Sonia Guzman, the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to the United States, signed the agreements on October 4, NASA said. Unlike other countries that have done so in recent months, there was no official signing ceremony.

“This is a historic step in our commitment to international cooperation in space exploration.“Here Guzmán confirmed.”By joining global efforts to explore the Moon, Mars and beyond, we are also working to expand opportunities, especially for Dominican youth, in the areas of science, education and economic development.“.

“The Dominican Republic has taken important steps toward a shared future in space, and is now helping to lead the space exploration of the Artemis generation.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

The Artemis Accords define best practices for safe and sustainable space exploration, based on the Outer Space Treaty and other international agreements.

The announcement of the Dominican Republic’s signing comes just days before the fourth anniversary of the signing of the agreements by the first eight countries. 44 countries have signed the agreements, including 11 this year.