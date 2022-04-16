The director sued the U.S. Immigration Office to save the film – Lo Spacio Bianco

April 16, 2022

Red Sonja: regista fa causa a ufficio immigrazione USA per salvare il film

Red Sonja



Director and screenwriter M.J. BassettThe task of running the new adaptation on was recently given Red Sonja Some time at work, he quoted the U.S. Immigration Office in recent days, saying the U.S. government was delaying his request to go. Europe And flip the image.

The director said the delay would jeopardize the project, which has a budget of $ 35 million.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, argues that failing to do so would inevitably result in a huge financial loss of at least $ 1 million to run the film. Greece And Bulgaria for pre-production and subsequent filming, without insuring the film and condemning it before production began.

The Immigration Office responded by saying that the delay was due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to the case documents, pre-production of the film was scheduled to begin on March 28, with the primary photo scheduled for June 20.

Produced by Millennium Films, the project has recently been involved Jill Soloway Director and actress Hannah John-Kamen Starred, but both recently dropped out of the project.

