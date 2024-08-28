The digital terrestrial revolution DVB-T2, today the passage of RAI B mux

today August 28, 2024the opinion Gave the official start to the transmission Towards a new transmission standard DVB-T2heralding a new phase for digital terrestrial television In our country. This change arises with It is to radically transform quality Mr. Dr efficiency From television broadcasting, which brought great benefits to viewers throughout Italy. It is expected that in the long term everything Channels broadcast on digital terrestrial They will migrate there DVB-T2 about HEVC encodingpromising viewers better picture and sound quality, paving the way for streaming in High Dynamic Range It is possible in 4K.

The big change – At night between August 27 & 28, 2024exactly between hours 01:00 and 06:00Ray A didArtistic process Large scale. Mox Ray B He was Convert it to the new standard DVB-T2while Mox A It has been a long time coming. ReshapeIt is important to note that Regional multi-college (Mux MR), which hosts Main Channels Comes Ray1, Ray2, Rai3 On remote control numbers 1, 2, 3 respectively, and has not undergone any change. This is to ensure that Continuity of service For the main public channels most followed by the Italian public.

Channels are only available in DVB-T2. – With the coming of DVB-T2Three ray channels will be visible. Exclusively Through this new standard. History of opinion HDbroadcast on the number 54 For remote control h Ray Radio 2 Visual HDon the number 202 They will have the coding. HEVC [email protected] 8 bit. Ray Scola HDalso in DVB-T2 It will be broadcast on the number 57 Using MPEG4 encodes.

«Our country will take another important step towards the future of digital communications and national television system, starting with the transition to the new digital terrestrial broadcasting with the DVB-T2 transmission standard – male Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursus – This strategic choice, in line with the new Rai service contract we have recently established, will not only raise the quality of broadcasting, but also represent a concrete commitment from the government for a technologically advanced and connected country. More innovation for our television system, more services for our citizens. Forward on this path, towards the Italy of the future»

Improvements and new features for existing channels – With full frequency transition to DVB-T2 also other Rai channels You will benefit greatly. Quality upgrade. Ray 4, Ray Premium H Rai News 24 It will be available starting today in high resolution. Mox Brespectively on numbers 21, 25 H 48 From the remote control. These channels have previously been broadcasted in Standard definition on Mox A South Mox MRwill now provide a significantly improved viewing experience. Furthermore, Mox B It will offer something new: “Simulus broadcast” in DVB-T2 to Ray 1, Ray 2 H Rai 3 National About the numbers 501, 502 H 503 From the remote control. Particularly interesting is National version of Rai 3which will includeRegional Information to Campania, Lazio, Lombardy H Piedmont with Weekly rotationAs it happens in the satellite version on the free package Typhus.

Multiplexing changes and channel reorganization – Go to DVB-T2 It also has great importance. Reorganize channels Between different Multiplex. Rai News 24 HD H History of opinion (Last switch to HD version) will be migrated from Mox A the Mox BAt the same time, Ray 4 H Ray 5both of which, in the standard definition, will do the reverse path, passing through Mox B the Mox A. Rai Sport HD It will maintain its position in Mox A To the number 58 From the remote control, while the test channel Rai Sport HD HEVC Channel TestWhich played an important role in the preparatory phase as it was used as a test (it was already a transmitted channel with the new system), at position 558 its function was completed. It has been removed..

What to do? – To take full advantage of these improvements, viewers must: Some important stepsFirst of all, it will be necessary to conduct Full reset Their devices (TV and set-top box) starting from August 28, 2024This process. Very necessary To display all channels correctly in the new layout of Mox A And Mox B. As of today it will also be active on the channel. 100 New service exam With a mark to instantly check compatibility with future transmissions. Ultra HD Which could be broadcast on DVB-T2 multiplexes in the near future.

What if I still can’t see? However, if there are some channels Mox B Not visible after reset – Receivers marketed by December 22, 2018 Must be compliant with law – may need to get a new one DVB-T2 compliant decoder Or consider buying one. New TVOnly in extreme cases is it permissible to Adapting to the antenna systemIn most cases, antennas and systems are still used for DVB-T signal. It really fits perfectly. When receiving DVB-T2 signal. If you are over 70 years old and have a pension of no more than €20,000 per year in totalYou can order a free home decryption through the website. www.prenotazionedecodertv.it; Toll-free number 800776883; or through post offices spread throughout the region.

Support and assistance – Al-Rai realizes that this change can generate questions and needs. Supports Among the spectators. For this reason, it has made it possible for Custom email address, [email protected]temporarily active during the transition period. Furthermore, a Toll Free, 800.93.83.62To provide telephone assistance to those who need it.

Below are the main steps for the transition to DVB-T2 as of August 28, 2024.

This will be the technical configuration of Mux B Rai in DVB-T2 starting from August 28:

amendment: 256-BC

Custody period: 1/8 (448 microseconds)

Fast Fourier Transform: 32K

Federal Election Commission: 3/4

Experimental pattern: PP2 (Extended Carrier Mode)

Total Mix Capacity: 37.6 MB/s Compared to the current ones 19.91 MB/s

Compared to the current ones HEVC [email protected] 8 bit

Rai mux movements were carried out during the night between 27 and 28/08/2024

Mox A Ray:

Instead of the channel “History of opinion” LCN 54 The channel has arrived Ray 5 LCN 23 They were added to the channel. 2 audio tracks .

The channel has arrived They were added to the channel. . Instead of the channel “Rai News 24 HD” LCN 48 The channel has arrived Ray 4 LCN 21 They were added to the channel. 2 audio tracks .

The channel has arrived They were added to the channel. . HbbTV Jump channel has been deleted “Rai 5 HD” LCN 523 .

. Instead of copy channel “Ray movie in high quality” LCN 524 Jump HbbTV has arrived Ray Scola HD LCN 146 .

Jump HbbTV has arrived . Jump HbbTV channels added “History of Rai HD” LCN 554, “Ray Premium HD” LCN 525 and data channel “OTA-A”.

MOX B-Ray (Aura in DVB-T2):

Instead of the channel “Rai Sport HD HEVC Channel Test” LCN 558 The channel has arrived “Rai 1 HD (Temporary)” LCN 501 Channel features 4 audio tracks !!

The channel has arrived Channel features !! Added channel “Rai 2 HD (Temporary)” LCN 502 .

. The channel “Rai Radio 2 Visual” LCN 202 It has been renamed to “Ray Radio 2 Visual HD” LCN 202 and is now broadcasting on High resolution !

It has been renamed to and is now broadcasting on ! The channel “School of Opinion” LCN 57 It has been renamed to Ray Scola HD LCN 57 and is now broadcasting on High resolution !

It has been renamed to and is now broadcasting on ! Added channel “Rai 3 HD (Temporary)” LCN 503 This version is My country with periodic TGRs .

This version is . The channel Ray 4 LCN 21 It has been renamed to “Ray 4 HD” LCN 21 and is now broadcasting on High resolution !

It has been renamed to and is now broadcasting on ! Instead of the channel Ray 5 LCN 23 The channel has arrived “Rai News 24 HD” LCN 48 Channel features single audio track .

The channel has arrived Channel features . Instead of the channel “School of Opinion” LCN 146 The channel has arrived “History of Rai HD” LCN 54 The channel is suffering from Technical issues with aspect ratio On some decoders/TVs it is incorrectly displayed as 16:9 Column Box (Although not always).

The channel has arrived The channel is suffering from On some decoders/TVs it is incorrectly displayed as (Although not always). Instead of moving to HbbTV “Rai 1 HD” LCN 501 Jump HbbTV has arrived “Rai Sport HD” LCN 558 .

Jump HbbTV has arrived . Instead of moving to HbbTV “Ray 2 HD” LCN 502 Jump HbbTV has arrived “Ray movie in high quality” LCN 524 .

Jump HbbTV has arrived . Instead of moving to HbbTV “Rai 3 HD” LCN 503 Jump HbbTV has arrived “Rai 5 HD” LCN 523 .

Jump HbbTV has arrived . Delete HbbTV Transition Channels “History of Rai HD” LCN 554 H “Ray Premium HD” LCN 525 .

H . The channel “RTV San Marino” LCN 831 It is always broadcast in SD with all parameters unchanged except changing the codec from H.264 MPEG-4 A H.265 HEVC encoding .

It is always broadcast in with all parameters unchanged except changing the codec from A . the Mux Rai B Mod With the change from DVB-T to DVB-T2 She went through it QAM64 IG 1/4 FEC 2/3 A QAM256 IG 1/8 FEC 3/4 P:32K . the Total Mux Bandwidth So it passed 19.91 MB/s A 36.5 MB/s !!

With the change from She went through it A . the So it passed A !! New Channel (Signature) “Ray 4K Review” LCN 100 Moves in UHD 3840x2160p 25fps Main [email protected]@Main Resolution; Chroma = 4:2:0 (Type 0); Bit depth = 10 bits (HDR compatible).



