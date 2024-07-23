The Di Lorenzo Napoli Case, and Finally Giuffredi’s Words. The Agent Explains Everything

Full river, Mario Giuffrediagent Giovanni Di Lorenzowho spoke again after the interviews in recent weeks, in which he announced the desire of the Napoli captain to leave, explaining everything. In an endless press conference, he explained for the first time what was the straw that broke the camel’s back: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Mana, during the individual interviews with all the players, told Di Lorenzo that if the offer had arrived he would have taken it into consideration. From that moment Giovanni began to think about leaving. The next day or the same evening, he expressed his desire to change his mind, the boy who does 99 good things and does one wrong. He behaved in the same way, and morally he feels bad. Then Conte arrived, but that does not mean that we stayed because of Conte, he was there to put up with me, and he continued to say for an hour that we did not want to know anything. The coach listened to me for an hour, put himself in the shoes of a player who had gone through a lot in one year, joined us and showed with his actions that he wanted to keep him. “

“I pretended to be against his decision to stay.”

Gioffredi also spoke about his reaction to Di Lorenzo’s decision to stay at Napoli: “Then he decided to stay, and I also pretended to be against the decision, to understand if he was 100% sure of his choice and would not go back on his decision.” Steps were like that, he was determined and that was it.”

Try Inter.

Words also about who thought of signing Di Lorenzo when his farewell to Napoli seemed certain: “The first team that contacted me was Inter. I raised the issue of Juve, but Inter were there first and Dumfries only had one year left on his contract and Giovanni asked for information. He never felt abandoned by his teammates, which is normal in a situation like last year. It happens naturally because everyone feels desperate and is no longer able to unite in any dressing room. There can always be some discussions, but no one has behaved badly towards Di Lorenzo.”