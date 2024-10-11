The depths of the sea revealed a prehistoric fish They were thought to be extinct, but they have been around for 10,000 years

A surprising discovery: prehistoric fish rediscovered in the depths are not extinct, as previously assumed.

Throughout history, many fish were thought to be extinct, but recent discoveries have proven otherwise. Among these, Coelacanth It is one of the most famous. This bony fish is believed to have become extinct about a year ago 66 million yearsUntil its discovery in 1938 off the coast of South Africa.

Another example is Goblin fishKnown for its unusual appearance. It was believed to have been missing for some time, until it was spotted in 2002 in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. This fish, with its transparent head and pointed mouth, dazzled researchers and proved that there are still secrets to be revealed in the depths of the sea.

These discoveries not only enrich our knowledge of marine biodiversity, but also teach us that there are still many species to be discovered.

The discovery of these species reignites interest in the deep sea and reminds us how little we know about marine ecosystems, despite advances in science and technology.

Discovery of the snail fish

Recently, a group of researchers fromUniversity of Western Australia They made an extraordinary discovery during an oceanographic exploration project: they identified a new species of snailfish, named Pseudoliparis belyaeviin the depths Izu-Ogasawara Oceanic Trenchin Japan. This fish, which lives 8,336 meters below sea level, has a mollusk-like appearance without a shell or tadpole. Images taken during the exploration showed the species swimming near the remains of a large marine mammal, suggesting it may play a scavenger role in the ecosystem.

To film this footage, the team of scientists used unmanned submarines equipped with cameras capable of withstanding enormous pressures, about 800 times higher than those at sea level. Thanks to the robotic arms, the researchers were able to attract fish with bait, allowing them to capture amazing images of life living in these extreme waters. Observations showed that the average length of this new species is about 11 cm Many specimens are blind, but they have an exceptional sense of smell.

The importance of exploring depths

Professor Alan JamiesonThe mission leader stressed that the main motivation for exploring these depths comes from the general lack of interest in organisms that live in deep waters. Despite their ecological importance and unique biodiversity, researchers specializing in these species represent a minority. Jamison pointed out that the depths of the ocean cover the ocean 65-70% Of the Earth’s surface, however, only 5% has been explored.

This lack of interest in marine organisms is often driven by the need to justify research expenditures with “saleable” results to the press. However, Australian researchers say a better understanding of the depths is crucial To prevent devastating consequences on ecosystemsInfluenced by human use of the sea. Jamieson warned that pollution and other human activities are already having negative impacts on the deep ocean, and expressed his hope that the snail fish will stimulate more curiosity and interest towards the mysterious creatures of the deep, so that action can be taken to preserve this precious environment.