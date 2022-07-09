The date in Verona Arena is in danger

As I mentioned the ringthe concert Kiss Scheduled for July 11, 2022 at the Verona Arena in danger due to opposition Vincenzo Teni subordinate Supervising Authority for Monuments, Fine Arts and Landscapes of the Provinces of Verona, Rovigo and Vicenza Use of fireworks and smoke bombs within the site, for the assumed risk of damage to the structure.

The management of the group reiterated that in the event of a ban on the use of pyrotechnic effects, i Kiss They will not ring.

president Long live Nation Italyhistory promoter Roberto de Luca Provides the following about the position of supervisor Vincenzo Teni:

In 2008 and 2015 i Kiss They used the same effects, no more, no less. I’m surprised, admin ten Do not bring technical arguments. He talks about keeping stones and certainly not talking about the safety of people.”

de luca repeat that i Kiss They use theatrical stage effects that can also be used indoors.

The new mayor Damiano Tomasi He said:

“We are three days before the concert, I thought everything was resolved. We will meet with ten To understand what the real problems are. In the ring there was always an eye on the huge side and to protect the runway, I honestly don’t know how this party was organized.”

If you cross the fireworks ban line, you won’t just skip a show Kiss But many other musical events, the closing ceremonies of the Milan and Cortina Olympics, and the opening of the 2026 Paralympic Games will also be at risk.

Updates are waiting.