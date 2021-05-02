May 2, 2021

The D1 patch unveiled, here are the weight and details – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 2, 2021 1 min read

Legendary version of Mass Effect Finally available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S Starting May 14, 2021. Like most games, you’ll receive a Correction D1. Now, we have the opportunity to discover its weight and details thanks to a change in the PlayStation servers.

The D1 patch from Mass Effect Legendary Edition weighs approximately 11 GB on the PlayStation version. As always, the dimensions can be slightly different from other platforms. As for the changes that this update will introduce, it looks like it will pay attention to them Improved game performance and ambient occlusion effects.


Legendary version of Mass Effect

They are added to these Improvements to the general stability of the game and some improvements to the lighting system, Which was only recreated for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Finally, the D1 patch will take care of eliminating some of the issues that cause crashes and will introduce a full series of Minor bug fixes.

As always, the D1 patch will be the key to getting the best experience in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We also remind you that the game will have a picture mode revealed by BioWare. Finally, we remind you that you can watch a video comparison explaining the graphical improvements.

