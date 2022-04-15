“The cruiser Moskva” Old Iron “, a symbol of gaps in the Russian Surface Navy”

This obsolescence explains why things on the ground did not turn out the way Putin had hoped





By Vincenzo Camporini



How was there no attack from the sea, one Russian marines landing Who were ready to launch an attack on the Odessa quarter? When skills are lacking or those skills are imperfect, I think what this ship represents is perfect. It is one of the five cruisers available to all The surface fleet of Russia, including the Asian seas. Three of these cruisers from Moskva class, chapter created in the seventies. Work on the Moskva keel began in 1976, entered service in 1979 and remained there until 1990, when it was decommissioned. It was restored in 2000 when Become part of the Russian Surface Fleet; We are talking about an old iron, it is a ship that was in its day, and this is indicative of the state of the Russian Surface Navy. Moskva is the image of a military force that offers some very dangerous holespresents an equally dangerous obsolescence that can somehow explain, in addition to the quality of the fighters on the ground and their lack of motivation, they can explain why things on the ground did not turn out as Putin had hoped, he was convinced they would.