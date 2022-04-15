April 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"The cruiser Moskva" Old Iron ", a symbol of gaps in the Russian Surface Navy"

“The cruiser Moskva” Old Iron “, a symbol of gaps in the Russian Surface Navy”

Samson Paul April 15, 2022 1 min read

This obsolescence explains why things on the ground did not turn out the way Putin had hoped

By Vincenzo Camporini / CorriereTv

How was there no attack from the sea, one Russian marines landing Who were ready to launch an attack on the Odessa quarter? When skills are lacking or those skills are imperfect, I think what this ship represents is perfect. It is one of the five cruisers available to all The surface fleet of Russia, including the Asian seas. Three of these cruisers from Moskva class, chapter created in the seventies. Work on the Moskva keel began in 1976, entered service in 1979 and remained there until 1990, when it was decommissioned. It was restored in 2000 when Become part of the Russian Surface Fleet; We are talking about an old iron, it is a ship that was in its day, and this is indicative of the state of the Russian Surface Navy. Moskva is the image of a military force that offers some very dangerous holespresents an equally dangerous obsolescence that can somehow explain, in addition to the quality of the fighters on the ground and their lack of motivation, they can explain why things on the ground did not turn out as Putin had hoped, he was convinced they would.

Apr 14, 2022 – Updated Apr 14, 2022, 6:03pm

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Knowledge of the Epstein scandal. More problems for the Queen's son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Asylum seekers will be transferred to Rwanda

April 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine and Zelensky: “Steinmeier’s visit was never received”

April 14, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The obsession told by a former Trump adviser

April 14, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Andrea Rupsiak, her fianc, defends herself: “She’s not gone, she’s gone.” To her father: I’m in trouble

April 15, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Agrigento, “2,500 euros for a job in a non-existent NATO base”: Fake roofer scam for 150 unemployed during lockdown

April 15, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

We can shape a saggy, flat butt and make it firmer and toned with this cheap item and some easy exercises.

April 15, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Maybe something new is coming – Nerd4.life

April 15, 2022 Gerald Bax