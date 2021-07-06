https://it.sputniknews.com/20210705/lelicottero-ingenuity-completa-il-suo-nono-volo-su-marte-era-il-piu-difficile-secondo-la-nasa-12027794.html
The creativity helicopter has completed its ninth flight to Mars, which was the most difficult according to NASA
The creativity helicopter has completed its ninth flight to Mars, which was the most difficult according to NASA
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory reports that the Innovation helicopter has completed its ninth flight. 05.07.2021, Sputnik, Italy
2021-07-05 T22: 47 + 0200
2021-07-05 T22: 47 + 0200
2021-07-05 T22: 47 + 0200
science and technology
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content
https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/10383287_0:125:1201:800_1920x0_80_0_0_fedf57321b757aa1b702d96a7038eefd.jpg
The US Space Agency’s research center noted that it was also the most difficult flight for a Mars plane at the moment, the plane has already exceeded the initial expectations of its developers, who are entrusting it with increasingly complex tasks. This time around, Ingenuity has flown about 625 meters at its highest speed since experiments began in April, and NASA notes that experiments with the Ingenuity helicopter are essential to understanding the future of transportation to Mars. Flight is assumed to be the safest and fastest way to get around the planet.
https://it.sputniknews.com/20210627/cina-pubblica-il-video-dello-sbarco-su-marte-della-sonda-tianwen-1-11915929.html
Sputnik Italy
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Italy
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
the news
It
Sputnik Italy
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/10383287_0:12:1201:912_1920x0_80_0_0_ffb3e6ccd9c0e4491aa81e3831a8dfc
Sputnik Italy
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Italy
[email protected]
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
science and technology
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory reports that the Innovation helicopter has completed its ninth flight.
The US Space Agency’s research center noted that it was also the most difficult Mars flight at the time.
“The Martian helicopter is crossing the limits of the Red Planet. The helicopter has completed its ninth and most difficult flight to date, flying for 166.4 seconds at a speed of 8 km/h,” a post from the laboratory reported. on Twitter.
The aircraft has already exceeded the initial expectations of its developers, who assign it increasingly complex tasks. This time, Creativity flew about 625 meters at the highest speed since trials began in April.
NASA has indicated that experiments with the Ingenuity helicopter are essential to understanding the future of transportation to Mars. Flight is assumed to be the safest and fastest way to get around the planet.
China releases video of Tianwen-1 probe landing on Mars
More Stories
Space dogs. They are healthy and in good health
Mediterranea University welcomes the President of the Italian Space Agency
Sun and heat today and in the next few days »ILMETEO.it