The creativity helicopter has completed its ninth flight to Mars, which was the most difficult according to NASA

Fortunato Tolino is the new director of general medicine for Southeastern Tuscany ASL

READ Fortunato Tolino is the new director of general medicine for Southeastern Tuscany ASL

The US Space Agency’s research center noted that it was also the most difficult Mars flight at the time.

“The Martian helicopter is crossing the limits of the Red Planet. The helicopter has completed its ninth and most difficult flight to date, flying for 166.4 seconds at a speed of 8 km/h,” a post from the laboratory reported. on Twitter.

The aircraft has already exceeded the initial expectations of its developers, who assign it increasingly complex tasks. This time, Creativity flew about 625 meters at the highest speed since trials began in April.

NASA has indicated that experiments with the Ingenuity helicopter are essential to understanding the future of transportation to Mars. Flight is assumed to be the safest and fastest way to get around the planet.