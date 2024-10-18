The court did not verify the detention of migrants in Albania, who will return to Italy tomorrow – news

The Rome court’s immigration division did not review the detention of migrants inside an Italian detention center for deportation to Albania. The operation ordered twelve foreigners on October 17 by the Rome police station, who were part of 16 migrants (ten from Bangladesh and 6 from Egypt) transported by the Italian Navy ship Libra to Gjader CPR in Albania.

The 12 migrants will return to Italy on a navy ship from Albania tomorrow and disembark in Bari.. We learn this from local sources that migrants may then be taken to a center for asylum seekers. Even though their asylum claim has already been rejected in the last few hours, the migrants still have fourteen days to appeal and ask for the status to be re-approved.

“Bangladesh and Egypt are not safe countries for migrantsAnd in the light of the Court’s ruling”. one of the judges of the Immigration Division of the Rome Court summarizes this – referring to the migrants brought to the Gjader center in Albania. The detention of one of them. None of the 12 migrants had their detentions valid. As for the judges, the state of independence can only be restored in Italy, and for this reason they must return to our country.

The Pedr judges stated that “the refusal to check detention facilities in Albanian structures and areas equivalent to the Italian border or transit areas is due to the inability to recognize the countries of origin of the detained persons as ‘safe countries’. The incompatibility of the border procedure and the transfer of migrants outside the Albanian border, according to the protocol, and therefore the right to take to Italy have”.

Fury of League and FdI. “It’s very difficult to try to provide answers to this nation when you have resistance from some of the institutions that are helping to provide answers,” the prime minister said from Beirut. Georgia MeloneyRome defines judges’ decision on migrants in Albania as “prejudicial”. “I have called a group of ministers on Monday to resolve this issue. Rules should be approved to overcome this obstacle, because I think it is not the judiciary that says which countries are safe, but the governments, so “the government needs to make it better clear”.

“Precisely on the day of the hearing of the open arms trial against Matteo Salvini, the order not to confirm the detention of migrants in Albania is particularly unacceptable and serious. Pro-migrant judges must stand for election, but we know that. Do not panic”, we read in the note of the League.

“Absurd! The court invalidates the detention of migrants in Albania. The judicial left helps the parliamentary left”, read a post on Fratelli d’Italia’s X profile with a graphic of a red coat. . “Some politicized magistrates have decided that there are no safe places of origin: it is impossible to detain illegal entrants, the return of illegal immigrants is prohibited – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party says in a message on social media -. I want to abolish the borders of Italy, we will not allow it.

An attack also comes from Forza Italia. “I am used to respecting the decisions of the judiciary, but I want the decisions of the executive and legislative powers to be respected as well, because democracy is based on tripartite power sharing. The judiciary must apply the laws and not change them. Or the executive power always comes from the people, they always have this parliament and this government. To respect Italy and Albania as an example Prime Minister and President of the FI Antonio Tajani.

Piantedosi announces appeal. “I have respect for the judges. We will fight within the judicial mechanisms. We will fight under oath based on international, European and national laws. We will appeal and go to the Supreme Court. It is the right of the government to implement procedures. Acceleration is denied: to do in a month otherwise it will take three years,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piandosi. . “Not only will we move forward with judicial appeals, but we will also move forward with these initiatives, because from 2026 what Italy achieves in Albania and beyond will become European law,” underlined Piandedossi.

Schlein: The centers in Albania are financially damaged



“Shame! More than a model: the deal with Albania is an illegal deal, a deal that violates international law. Thanks to the parliamentarians who went to the center yesterday.” Dem Leader, Ellie Schlein, said during Democratic Party leadership. “The whole mechanism – is not standing up. It costs about 800 million, which could be used for health care. There is damage to the treasury”.

M5s: Meloni apologizes for CPR scam in Albania



“Gorgia Meloni must apologize to the Italians, starting with those who voted for her, for defrauding them with a scam. Because this is what it is: a scam worth hundreds of millions of euros, Meloni, after realizing that she was. Failing to implement the crazy naval blockade promised in the election campaign, sending migrants abroad He wanted to convince the Italians that he had found a way to expel them. The judges ordered the release of the first twelve migrants transferred to Italy, costing almost 300,000 euros alone: ​​the judges could not confirm their administrative detention, according to the ECHR ruling last October 4 What will Maloney do now that the law that doesn’t recognize limited countries as safe has cost hundreds of millions to set up this sham? Will he break the law by continuing to bring to Albania migrants who are supposed to return freely to Italy after two days? From a naval blockade to a naval bridgehead?” was announced by parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement of the EU Political Commissions of the Chamber and the Senate.

Fratoianni: Ministers pay back wasted public money



“Minister Piantedosi and the entire Meloni government must repay the government from their own pockets the public money wasted in recent days for the futile deportation of 16 people to Albania. Then they must publicly apologize to these people”. Nicola Fratoianni of Avs writes that “Propaganda, even the most cynical and ferocious, can do very little – concludes the SI president – against the truth and against the laws”.

Renzi: The government throws away a billion to get three likes



“So things are more or less the same. Our companies need migrants, our citizens need more money in their paychecks and less healthcare waiting lists. So what does the Meloni government do? Throw a billion euros at three options on a social network. A few dozen migrants before Albania. To move backwards, we need regular immigration, we need IDS and effective training structures, we need certainty, not money, for our police, for our nurses. It should not be thrown away in useless and expensive ads. IV President Matteo Renzi writes this in X.

