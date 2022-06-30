June 30, 2022

The Corset That Amazes Everyone – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese June 30, 2022

she is back Alicia Marcuse. host e showgirl He was one of the protagonists of presenting the Rai tables. In fact, it will be shown on Rai 2 with the program in November PomerismaNew container bodes well. Those in attendance for the evening couldn’t fail to notice the all-white look of Marcuse who was wearing basic trousers that accentuated her visibly slender body.

All this is accompanied by a long jacket that highlights the neckline and below the chest. Complement her look with a pair of barefoot sandals, which is a gamble looking at this type of shoe ClothesUsually comes with closed shoes.

But the highlight is the lace bodice, with visible reinforcements to support the neckline. Moreover, Alicia Marcusi’s slim figure and perfect figure enhanced all her looks combinations. Therefore, a new adventure opens for her that will in fact give a new impetus to her career. Marcuzzi has been waiting for this opportunity for a fresh reboot for quite some time. And now it will be audience opinion, After years of Mediaset, to judge. But certainly, given the design that appears in the presentation of the tables, Marcuse will not betray expectations.

