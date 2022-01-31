January 31, 2022

The chief designer of PlatinumGames has left for a long time – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 31, 2022 1 min read

Wijdan Lead Designer at Bayonetta 3PlatinumGames’ Switch exclusive, left the studio in 2020. Could that be one of the reasons for the game’s delay?

Marius Hermanavisius He was part of PlatinumGames for about four years and a month, according to his LinkedIn profile. During this time he was working on Scalebound, a project that was canceled for Xbox. He was then responsible for level design and chiefs meetings at Astral Chain (between 2017 and 2019), and most recently attended Bayonetta 3 from September 2019 to April 2020.


Bayonetta on a train

Since August last year, he has been working Game designer presso Tango Gameworks Xbox (running on Ghostwire: Tokyo, the PS5 console-exclusive timeline, and also available on PC since D1).

remember it Bayonetta 3 It was announced in 2017 and although the public has been a little worried about the project over the years, there seems to be nothing to worry about. It is possible that the farewell to the chief designer affected the development and there were delays – they are clearly just speculation. Fortunately, Nintendo recently shared a new trailer – confirming that the expected title will arrive in 2022.

