The center of the universe does not exist Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying: Scientists’ response will leave you speechless – CUENEWS

The concept of the center of the universe and the expansion of space It has fascinated philosophers and scientists for thousands of years. When we talk about the “center of the universe,” we might think of a physical place, or a reference point from which everything began. In the collective imagination, this “center” can conjure images of ancient cosmological maps or myths that described the universe as a finite, orderly whole. However, with the development of modern cosmological theories, the idea of ​​a physical center has come into strong question.

This is further complicated by the fact that the observable universe exists Constantly expanding. This phenomenon, known for nearly a century, forces us to reconsider many traditional concepts of space and time. The expansion of the universe itself has been one of the most astonishing discoveries of modern science, so much so that we now know that galaxies are not fixed in a fixed place, but are moving away from each other. This has led many to wonder whether there is in fact a “starting point” or a “center” from which everything moves away.

This idea, although interesting, has a number of complications. A concept like the concept of center is actually based on a single concept The traditional and static view of spaceAs if the universe were similar to a surface or a specific set of coordinates. But what happens if space itself is not constant? The idea of ​​deformable space has revolutionized our understanding of the universe, raising new questions about what we might truly consider the “center” of something so vast and complex.

introduction Einstein’s theory of relativity He presented a new vision of space and time, in which these concepts are not discrete and fixed, but expandable and bendable. This shift in perspective invites us to envision the universe not as an organized sphere with a center, but as something more dynamic and constantly evolving.

Notes by Edwin Hubble

The idea of ​​​​an expanding universe was established thanks to the observations of the American astronomer Edwin Hubble. By studying distant galaxies, Hubble discovered that they are receding at a speed proportional to their distance from us.

However, this does not mean that our Milky Way Galaxy is like that Center of the universe. Rather, it suggests that The universe is expanding in every directionAnd this happens everywhere, and from any point you notice it.

Because there is no center

universe It has no centre Why Expansion occurs uniformly everywhere. Every point in the universe may appear to be at the center, but in reality it is not. The expansion of space pulls in galaxies, which remain fixed in place. There is no outer space in which the universe is expanding, because space itself is expanding.

Thus, we do not have to imagine a distinct physical center, because expansion occurs simultaneously in every part of the universe.