The cell phone is responsible on the bedside table, do not put it there again: you risk this

Sleeping near your phone is a bad habit that is harmful to your health, find out how it can cause sleep disturbances and insomnia.

When we leave the phone charging on the bedside table, it can disturb our normal sleep pattern. The disturbances they cause are insomnia or instability of our metabolism.

If you’re getting ready for bed and choosing to take your smartphone with you, perhaps to charge it, you should choose to leave it in another room, especially if the power outlet you’ll plug the phone into is too close to your bed.

These sleep disturbances can also be linked to having a phone close to us. Specifically, it is the electromagnetic waves and blue lights emitted by the mobile phone that harm our sleep, let’s see together the reason for these effects.

Why move the phone away from the bed

The problem of using a smartphone is that a file blue light emitted Negatively affects the production of melatonin from your body. In addition to being a natural antioxidant, melatonin helps regulate and burn certain types of body fat and regulate sleep patterns. Thus, the production of this molecule has been impaired Serious repercussions on the general health of your body.

At the same time, your cell phone produces from electromagnetic field when it is on. Self On average, a smartphone produces 2.3 mg (mg), while he per charge rises to 3.4 mg. Fortunately for us, as the distance increases, the value decreases, thus allowing us to strategically place the mobile under charge. Electromagnetic fields negatively affect the metabolism.

sleep in Completely dark and low electromagnetic frequency environmentallows you to have a regular sleep rhythm and Prevents disorders such as insomnia, diabetes and obesity.

A study published in the journal Polse One confirms these assumptions about blue light devices: “It is clear that it will directly interfere with glucose metabolism and general sleepiness in adults.”

The quality of our sleep is not only attributed to our phones, the fact is that Regular sleep patterns depend on many factorsEven when it comes to your mental health. Bad sleep can cause it Nervousness, anxiety and exacerbation of depression.

However, this does not exclude the possibility of taking the phone away from us when we are in bed, which helps us to fall asleep earlier without being distracted by the notifications we receive. Paying attention to this aspect of your life is essential to being productive and avoiding the difficulty of getting up in the morning.