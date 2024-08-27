The case of Bovia after the mayor of Nichelino was dismissed. He is defended by Fanacci and Fratelli d’Italia. And he? Doesn’t speak.

toGiovanna Maria Fagnani

The singer was excluded from the jury of the talent show in Nichelino in the Turin area. The mayor who ended the agreement: “We are for rights”. Fanacci: “Something is changing”

“Censorship” or “Freedom of Choice”? It’s been three days since the singer-songwriter Giuseppe Boviaknown for Controversial positions on vaccines, the euro, and abortion He reported on social media that he suffered from: 40 concerts cancelled (Without specifying the time frame) for the themes of his songs “that no one plays anymore or the doors will be closed on you.”

He complained about his presence on him This right-wing label, Although I am from the historical center between right and left, I find doors closed especially "by those who pride themselves on being democrats." While his tour continues between Molise and Campania He no longer makes statements –Bovia goes on 100 dates a year and just needs to express himself through music."The question becomes less and less technical," his staff says. and more politics.









































































































The last date that was cancelled was the date that was supposed to be held in Nichelino.in the Turin area. On September 20, Bovia was supposed to participate in a talent show as a jury member. But Mayor Giampiero Tolardo (Pd) objected to the decision.“When I learned that in addition to being part of the jury, He was also supposed to sing three songs including “Lucaera gay”.“I thought about it and decided to end the contract. We are a management that is characterized by civil rights battles. Moreover, we promoted the vaccination campaign during the Covid period, which is anti-vaccination and anti-European.” “The Age of Luca Gay”, the story of a “repentant” homosexual, Bovia came in second in Sanremo, but the song stirred up a hornet’s nest (“I went with the men so that I would not betray my mother,” says one verse.)

Tolardo rejects these accusations: “It is not about censorship. I claim that the administration can choose its own cultural proposal. Some situations can also undermine social stability. “This makes the administration responsible for what it does. It is a political issue, not a political affiliation issue. Bovia’s positions are not those of the moderate right.” He and Bovia never heard from each other. “It’s better this way, after the video content where he plays the victim.”

“He will be replaced on the jury by Enrico Peroschi and other artists, which was already expected,” concludes the mayor, amid heated attacks on social media. Including the MEP of the League Roberto Fanacci: “For the left, if you don’t think like them, you can’t even sing. And when they don’t find any arguments, they move on to insults and the exercise of power…” To which the mayor replies: “I don’t know that the artist was insulted, like me.” From the center-right, it is a frontal attack.This critical shake-up towards those who do not think in a “politically correct” way. “It’s an unpleasant progressive trait,” he says. Senator for the Brothers of Italy, Domenica Spinelli“Imagine if the mayor of the Northern League expelled Elodie or Manoia…” Simon Bellon thunders on X. See also Google is going down again

Povia also receives the solidarity of singer-songwriter Danilo Amerio, who says he was also “thrown out of the big television circuits because he sang at unexpected times about the dangers of technology” linked to in vitro fertilization and online paedophilia. “It is the public that pays the most damage,” says the singer-songwriter.

The mayor stands with Democratic Rep. Mauro Perotto: “Our country needs administrators who will take care of it and defend it, like he did.”