The car, which was in procession in Wisconsin, injured several people

The incident took place at 5pm local time during a parade to mark the start of the holiday season, one of the city’s biggest events celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. According to some witnesses, the SUV that hit the parade went fast behind a school band. There were scenes of people panicking and screaming and running.

The first images that appeared on social media showed a red SUV (according to some, a Ford Escape) speeding by the end of the parade. In other pictures, you can see the same vehicle breaking through some obstacles and escaping. A total of 23 people were injured, twelve of them children, but there were also victims, the police chief explained.

அணிவகுப்பை தாக்கிய வாகனத்தை மீட்டுள்ளதாக பொலிஸார் குறுகிய நேர சந்திப்பில் தெரிவித்தனர். The person suspected of driving the vehicle is currently in custody.