OffAndrea Pasculato

A designer: “Maybe the tender’s side door was open. The boat wouldn’t have sunk if it had an airtight seal.”

Boat party, anchored in port, keel up. Commander James Cutfield wasn’t too worried about the weather Because there is no storm warning. At least, that’s how he explained it to Termini Imeris investigators, who wanted to debrief him on the facts for a second time yesterday. Now the captain is on trial for shipwreck and multiple murders.

But beyond weather forecasting, fifty-year-old New Zealander James Cutfield has become a deep expert on big yachts and the Mediterranean. Explain how a supposedly unsinkable sailing ship sank. Because the prevailing opinion among oceanographers is this: even in the presence of extreme conditions, if everything were covered, water would never have entered and would not be found on the Bayesian ocean floor.









































































































So what was left open? Or what was unlocked? Considering that this 56-meter sailboat is one of the largest yachts in the world, sunk from the stern, which yacht? So who is responsible for the shipwreck? Seven people lost their lives, including British President Mike Lynch and his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah?

The circle of the prosecutor’s office is shrinking Identify the suspects, Also, the post-mortems that the prosecutor’s office intends to arrange for the victims and defense counsel must participate, as these are non-repeatable investigations. Cutfield, probably his mate and the man on the night watch, were among those who received the warning notices for what meteorologists call a powerful hurricane. “fall”, A phenomenon of descending and horizontal gases of air, a kind of centrifugation.

“My personal interpretation is that they left the side door open – Franco Romani, a retired engineer who worked on the “Salute” project, speculates. Bayesan name when it left Perini’s Viareggio shipyard in 2008. If there is a complete blockage, water cannot enter. And even in the worst weather conditions the boat will roll but not sink. For this reason I believe the side door where the tenders were taken was left open. If this had happened, tons of water would have entered the engine room when the boat listed, and nothing more could have been done.

Solicitor of Termini Imeris, Ambrogio Carozio, However, he did not rule anything out: “We are investigating and evaluating whether the responsibility lies with the captain, the entire crew or the boat builders.”

Carusio wants to shed light on the singularly tragic circumstance that only the passengers and the cook died while the entire crew survived. Perhaps not enough has been done for others? Or is it a coincidence that the cabins of the captains, sailors and stewards are located near the escape routes?

Due to lack of weather warning, Confirmation came from Rafael Makada, Commander of the Palermo Coast Guard: “The Meteor (of the Air Force, N.T.R) forecast isolated thundershowers and good visibility over the area from midnight on 19 August for the next twelve hours. This means that, beyond extreme events, there are no storm warnings.

Fishermen of Porticello, a shipwreck, They shrug: “There may have been no warnings, but we could already tell something bad was coming in the middle of the night. It was so bright that none of us went out to sea». Four hours later the sailing vessel sank.