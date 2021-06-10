The Canadian Super Radio Telescope detects 500 fast radio waves. “Origin unknown”

Among the various purposes of the Canadian Hydrogen Density Mapping Experiment (Chime), a sixteen million dollar Canadian radio telescope located in British Columbia, is to learn how the universe formed. But also the study of the so-called fast radio flashes, extragalactic emissions of unknown origin. Since its creation, a year ago, five hundred such phenomena have been captured.

rapid radio flashes, or “Fast Radio Bursts”, FRBAccording to the English acronym, they are emissions from radio waves that arrive suddenly and without any clear base from space, in usually very short times, from milliseconds to a few milliseconds. what is he talking about? We don’t know, it could be a natural phenomenon or an “artificial” transmission (yes, aliens are always the last hypothesis of scientists).

resonant radio telescopeThanks to the new generation of fixed antennas, the number of fast radio bursts has quadrupled so far, thanks to a collaboration with the famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The CHIME/FRB Collaboration is very excited to share the results of our first FAST Radio catalog!!! 535 new FRBs in less than one year of operation (2018-2019) and all data is publicly available on our website: https://t.co/gEo7TPBU8w

And the paper is here: https://t.co/jVFlH8L842 pic.twitter.com/h8NamAcNa2 Dr. Emily Petroff (@ebpetroff) June 9, 2021

To be precise, the emissions received were 535, from July 2018 to July 2019. But the signals captured are much larger and the number is limited to calculating those that have been properly “processed”. This radio telescope is used to pick up very old signals, which come from From the dawn of the universe, between six and eleven billion years. Scientists have now presented the first “catalog” of these radio bursts at a conference of the American Astronomical Society. “Before Chime — Caitlin Shen, a researcher at MIT involved in the project, told the Daily Mail — there were a total of about a hundred signals that were detected. Now, we discover hundreds of new things every year. Once we picked up four of them in one night, It was the best I had.”

The origins of these emissions are unknown: they were captured in very different regions of the universe, and in some cases came from our galaxy, the Milky Way. They are mainly divided into two categories: radio bursts, which tend to repeat themselves, and those that remain isolated cases.

But what is this? The fact that they reach us, and are able to be captured by Chime means that they come from very powerful energy sources. However, there are no astronomical phenomena known to us that can generate such ultra-fast and powerful signals. So far no hypothesis has been ruled out, from interstellar collision to messages created artificially by some extraterrestrial entity.

The first fast wireless flash was captured in 2001, But it wasn’t until 2007 that scientists realized this by examining previously archived data. Recognizing these phenomena takes time, because it is first necessary to exclude any fault hypothesis, such as a machine malfunction. However, astrophysicists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics argue that regardless of their cause, fast radio bursts can be used to study the structure and evolution of the universe.