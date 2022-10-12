The broadcaster wins rights until 2027

sky Signed a new agreement with Formula 1: This means that it will continue to broadcast sports in general European channels.

In the United kingdom and in ireland, Sky will continue to broadcast all the races live Until 2029. Sky Germany E Italia They will keep the rights Until 2027. In addition, the announcer stated that the live Italian races and highlights of all other races will be clearly shared.

As the announcer promised that from the beginning season 2023Viewers will be able to control the scenes Choose how to proceed With an improved multi-screen option: they will be able to Track the position of the pilot on the circle or Select the camera on the board.

Vision is also available on SKY Glass and SKY Q

sky He also mentioned that spectators will be able to continue watching all the races in Ultra HD Across Sky Glass And the Sky Q.

Speaking of the deal, Stephen Van RuenExecutive Vice President and CEO of Sky UK & Europe said:Formula 1 continues to break records on Sky, and there are millions more spectators led by new, young and even female fans. More than 80 countries will continue to enjoy our world-class analysis and content from one of the world’s most exciting sports“.

Ian HolmesDirector of Media Rights and Content Creation, Formula 1, he added: “Since Sky joined Formula 1 in 2012, the scope and quality of content has increased exponentially. This new agreement with Sky reflects our longstanding partnership and shared ambition to expand Formula 1 to new audiences and markets.“.