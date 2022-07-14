The brightest comet in our solar system is on its way

An eventful sky in July. In addition to the Superluna del Cervo, also the K2 PANSTARRS approach, The brightest comet in our solar system, will give us excellent ideas for night observation, but only on the condition that you have at least a small telescope available. Now we explain everything about her.

Let’s start by saying that K2 Banstars It is a comet that has fascinated scientists for more than five years, thanks to its privacy Originated from the Oort cloudthe characteristic spherical envelope of comets lies between 20,000 and 100,000 AU from our Sun.

The celestial body will approach at its closest to the Earth Between the 13th and 14th of next July. An event that unfortunately cannot be observed with the naked eye, but experts advise not to miss it if you have at least a powerful binoculars or a small telescope.

comet C/2017 K2 PANSTARRSThis is his full name, and it has attracted the attention of experts panoramic scanning telescopeRapid Response System in Hawaii since May 21, 2017.

After traveling for millions of years in the frigid depths of the solar system, he will finally reach a “minimum” distance of nearly 270 million km from Earth. On the other hand, when it was first observed, it was the most distant active comet everHubble Space Telescope NASA.

But how do you see it?

The comet will be visible at night southwest, in the constellation Ofiuco, or Serpentario. Obviously, it can be difficult to see it with the full moon on these evenings, so it is advisable to try to make observations before our satellite appears, in order to get the best view.

Moreover, Thursday the 14th, virtual telescope projectheadquartered in Italy, is planning to host Live feed starting at 6.15pm For all spectators who don’t have a telescope or who can’t see the comet alive. Convenient isn’t it?

Will you be logged in? Will you be following any live coverage of the event? Write it to us in the comments and…Enjoy it.

Stay on topic, hypothetically, How long will it take to reach the Oort cloud? Also, a long time ago it was Biggest comet ever discovered.