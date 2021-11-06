The brain is one of the most fascinating and complex organs in the human body that continues to intrigue science to this day. There are many aspects of this extraordinary structure that remain unknown and prompt scientists to conduct new and stimulating research.

One aspect that certainly deserves special attention is the process of aging or deterioration of this organ and the identifiable effects of this regression. In the field of neuropsychology, there are many tools that allow assessment of specific brain functions such as attention, memory, and cognitive abilities. The manner or times in which these abilities are expressed may be indicative of a particular clinical condition. The brain slows down and runs out of power in those who misread these common words and the way to check this is very simple.

What does neuronal decay depend on?

Probably not everyone knows that neuronal caries can depend not only on age, but also on environmental factors such as lifestyle and nutrition. In this regard, some researchers shed light on what they are The 5 worst foods that destroy the brain and cause it to squander. As a kind of operation center, the brain performs so many functions that the loss of some may have repercussions on others as well. An interesting example is related to sleep. This was demonstrated by researchers from Northwestern University in Illinois Adequate rest at night helps to get rid of some toxic substances from the body. For these many reasons, it is important to take care of your mind and pay attention when certain deficiencies arise.

The brain slows down and skips a beat in those who fail to read these common words

The Stroop test is a tool often used to evaluate certain functions of attention, such as reaction times, inhibitory control, and errors in response. This test is named after the scientist J. Ridley Stroop who discovered an interesting phenomenon related to attention skills. The test in its classic version involves giving some stimuli for reading aloud. The examiner presents a series of words and asks the subject to name the color of ink used to write the words aloud.

The difficulty with this seemingly simple task lies in the fact that the displayed words are color names. For example, we find the word stimulus “red” written in green or “yellow” written in blue. What the subject should do is indicate the color of the ink and not read the word. These stimuli create a conflict in the brain, otherwise known as strobe effect, which is very useful for checking attention-related functions. Slow reaction times and difficulty suppressing a distracting stimulus are among the most common causes of error in this task. In the clinical setting, this test has several versions. It is primarily used to evaluate brain injury, dementia, neurodegenerative diseases, attention deficit disorder, and other disorders. Some versions are also in apps or video games that stimulate the brain to keep fit.

