The birth of the electronic Ferrari building, Mattarella at the opening ceremony – Mundo Motori

Ferrari’s new e-building in Maranello is ready, two years after it was announced. From this factory, built with an investment of 200 million euros, models such as the Purosangue and the Sf90 Stradale will be launched next year, which is the first electric car produced by Rossa from 2026 and which will be presented at the end of 2025. The opening ceremony was attended by the company’s president Sergio Mattarella, who Repubblica was welcomed by President John Elkann, Vice President Piero Ferrari, Managing Director Benedetto Vigna and employees, who gave him a long applause and gave him a lamp made from discarded parts from the company’s engines. Cavallino Rosso cars.

The Ferrari E-Building, where 300 people work, will host the production and development of Ferrari’s new internal combustion engines, hybrid engines and electric motors. The new building, shaped like a parallelepiped with transparent windows, was two years in the making and has a total area of ​​42,500 square meters in the northern expansion area of ​​the Maranello production site.

Mattarella during the opening of the Ferrari Electronic Building



“We needed a more efficient building to produce a Ferrari for every Ferrari driver,” Vigna confirms. “Our goal is not to increase production capacity, but to have more flexibility to make more customizations for our customers. The hiring process is also progressing.”

In the first half of 2024, Maranello has employed 250 young people. In the last 10 years, the number of employees has grown by approximately 75%, and in the last six years by 30%.

“The E-Building is tangible proof that we at Ferrari are delivering on our promises. On June 16, 2022, we announced our plans for this new building during the Capital Markets Day. And now, just two years later, we are already here.

This is another milestone in our incredible journey that began in 1929, when we started racing with Scuderia Ferrari. The year 2029 will mark the century of Scuderia Ferrari. Technology and innovation have always been in our DNA.

“They are essential elements that fuel our constant desire for progress,” says Elkann.

“The building, designed to reach the highest standards of energy efficiency, also has an environmental impact thanks to the use of renewable sources,” explains Italian architect Mario Cucinella, who won the Compasso d’Oro just like the Ferrari Borosangio model. Vigna points out that Maranello has installed more than 9,000 solar panels, adopted new technologies such as the hydrogen fuel cell and made greater use of renewable energy, reducing the cubic meters of gas we use. “By the beginning of 2025 – he announced – we will decommission our tri-generator and will no longer burn gas to produce electricity, heating and cooling. From a material point of view, we have found a smart way to reduce our aluminum consumption by approximately 250 percent.” tons annually.

