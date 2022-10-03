The bills and wireless router should not be turned off to save electricity. here because of

Dear Bills: Turn everything off, wear the slippers to “reset” it at night or while away, stand next to electrical appliances (red lights for short) but don’t touch the wi-fi router it is on. It is considered unprofitable to give up lighting 24 hours a day, all year round. Because?

more information





Because in the meantime, the savings in terms of electricity consumption will be on the verge of neglect if you consider that in a year the router, depending on the model, can cost from 23 to 51 euros even with current increases in kilowatt-hours.

We have been talking about turning off wi-fi routers at night in every way for some time, just as it is advisable not to keep these devices, which are increasingly indispensable in these times of smart work, if they are placed in the rooms where you sleep. Understandably, there is no talk of saving electricity, but of hypothetical health issues. In fact, there are no studies, at least for now, that testify to any problems if you stay immersed in this web of data that comes and goes and then decides what to do.

As for energy saving, wi-fi router is not home electric like others. If it is turned off and on, it will take time to connect to the network: start up, tests, check hardware, connect the line, connect to your ISP, and our “tax code” for remote connections.

All the time you are still without service and may have to consume your smartphone data bundle.

What if you’ve been away from home for a long time? Then it might make sense to turn it off, unless the alarm system uses it…

And it is true that when a wi-fi router is turned off it cannot be hacked, but also the on and off phase can attract the attention of hackers. Yes, okay, but how many are actually in the crosshairs of network hackers? The worst can happen to a neighbor who sucks connections like electricity meters, but in short, these are very relative risks.

In the UK, many providers, including BT and Sky, do not advise turning routers off and on because these maneuvers, in addition to increasing the risk of hardware failures, can lead to reports of crashes with speed limitation or subsequent disconnection . A signal has been sent for an emergency that does not already exist.

Modern routers are also equipped with encryption using WPA2 or WPA3 protocols defined as sufficiently “secure”.

Finally, the issue of software updates that the provider sends out only at night to avoid slowdowns during the greatest hours of use.

In short: we also constantly study and implement every strategy for saving consumption in our homes, but we leave the wi-fi router alone.