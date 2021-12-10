The Billion Bazooka Riders, What Changes For Italian Families – Libero Quotidiano

This is an unprecedented effort.” Like him mariastella gilmini Select the decree approved by the Council of Ministers to stipulate the new year 3.8 billion to calm increases in Invoices related to energy. So the government headed by Mario Draghi is ready to provide a billion dollars more than previously expected in order to tackle the problem of expensive bills.

“An effort added to the efforts already made – was the comment of the Minister of Regional Affairs – and that It will allow families to face the coming months more calmlyIn the maneuver, 2 billion were already expected, 500 million of which were added from the “Treasury” and another 300 million thanks to the agreement previously signed in the Cabinet. The additional billion provided for by the new decree will certainly help Italians to cope with the increase in bills energy.

As decided by the government Increasing funds allocated for the purchase of vaccines and medicines to 1.8 billion Essential to fight Covid: Another 50 million is allocated to the police, who are on the front lines against the pandemic every day. In the draft decree approved by the CDM, it is also envisaged that non-reimbursable contributions earmarked for activities affected by Covid would also be disbursed to those who have defaulted on one or more tax bills.