The best NASA-themed LEGO sets

Fans of space exploration and NASA missions around the world follow the daily mission reports of the probe with such passion and interest. determination The NASA crew shares it on the US space agency’s social channels. Even before that, it was the Space X mission that, along with the Crew Dragon 2 spacecraft, brought American astronauts aboard the International Space Station to attract the attention of spaceflight enthusiasts. In short, it is truly a golden period for everyone who follows with interest what is happening “out there”. So why not nurture that passion for space by building and displaying some of the best sets that LEGO and NASA have developed together in your home or office?

The best NASA-branded LEGO sets

LEGO Creator Expert #10283 NASA Space Shuttle Discovery

The collection celebrates the legend of the Space Shuttle spacecraft, in particular the discovery of the NASA STS-31 mission, which saw the launch and launch of the space telescope. The set includes both a Space Shuttle Discovery model and a Hubble telescope model, both complete with a buildable display stand. Once 2,354 pieces are assembled, the dimensions of the model will be 21 cm in height, 54 cm in length and 34 cm in width.

LEGO Creator Expert #10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

The group celebrates the legend of the first moon landing in human history, NASA’s Apollo 11 mission. In particular, the group reproduces the Eagle lunar module model, complete with two landing stages and for re-entry into orbit. Once built, the model is over 8 inches (20 cm) high, 8 inches (22 cm) wide, and 8 inches (20 cm) deep. It is 1,087 pieces and includes two astronaut minifigures.

LEGO Ideas #92176 Saturn V Apollo LEGO NASA

The imposing one meter tall model of NASA Apollo Saturn 5 is what you can build by purchasing this kit. Full of authentic details, the model can be divided into three stages, just like the real stage, including the third “S-IVB” stage that has miniature versions of the lunar probe Born in Lunar Orbiter. The model can also be displayed horizontally thanks to the three buildable supports included in the kit. The pieces included in the collection are 1969 (in honor of the year of the lunar landing).

LEGO Ideas #21321 International Space Station

The model reproduces the famous and glorious International Space Station (ISS). The brick replica of a man’s house in space includes realistic details such as the Canadarm2 robotic arm and the eight solar panels that power the International Space Station to function. The set consists of 864 pieces and is 20 cm high, 31 cm long and 49 cm wide.

LEGO Ideas #21104 NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory

Designed by one of the NASA engineers who worked on the real Curiosity Rover, this LEGO Ideas set reproduces the spacecraft and some of the key details that set it apart, like six articulated wheels, a robotic arm, and various photo and video cameras. Once built, the kit is 3 inches (10 cm) high, 5 inches (15 cm) long, and 4 inches (12 cm) wide, with the robotic arm extending up to 7 cm.

The collections listed above were chosen because we believe they are ideal exhibits and to add to any enthusiast’s collection of space exploration and NASA missions in general. So fun and rewarding to build, they’re great to play with (regardless of age) but also very beautiful to display or useful to indulge your passion for real space.