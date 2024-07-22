The authors of Soulframe call themselves crazy for choosing this name for the game.

The team obviously knew this but decided to use the name anyway, even though they now claim (in good faith) that it is. Crazy to make this decision .

It’s currently being developed by Digital Extremes – a company known first and foremost for Warframe. spirit frame a new free-to-play MMO game. Obviously the name makes you think of it right away. soul-like This may cause some confusion among players.

Why is Soulframe called that?

In an interview with GamesRadar, when Al Creative Director Jeff Crooks Asked why the studio chose the word “soul” for the title, the answer was: “Because we’re crazy,” he joked. “We thought about it a lot, but the themes of the game encouraged the team’s decision,” Crooks continued.

Developers at Digital Extremes have I checked many names before. To acknowledge that the game’s themes required the title to contain the word “soul.” Crooks explained that the core of the game is the need to “repair the soul of the world, find your ancestors by collecting their souls in the game, interact with and communicate with other players and have remnants of their souls in your world.” In other words, a title without “soul” would be meaningless.

The purpose of the title, the team explains, It’s not about competition. With a great team like FromSoftware, who according to Crooks “make some of the best games ever made.” The team’s sole goal is to make a good game, continue to improve it, and leave a good first impression.

Finally, we leave you with a preview of Soulframe.