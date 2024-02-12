The Aston Martin Vantage is even nastier

There is never too much power – The front engine and rear wheel drive configuration is again the perfect recipe for the new engine Aston Martin Vantageredesigning the model launched by the English company in 2018, which will begin delivery in the second quarter of 2024. The first novelty is located under the front hood, where V8 A 4-litre twin-turbocharged engine was brought in 665 CV Of power and 800 Nm of torque, thus 155 hp and 115 Nm more than the previous model, with an increase of 30 and 15%, respectively. The motor is combined with a Automatic gearbox 8 speed ZF. The English coupe now reaches a speed of 325 km/h, and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.4 seconds thanks to a new launch control system.

Improved setup – To adapt to increased performance and structureAston Martin Vantage It has been improved with comment Advanced and 50:50 weight distribution. Among the changes we find a redesigned front cross member that moves rearward to increase rigidity at the mounting point of the double-wishbone front suspension. Response Guidance Front-end grip is also improved thanks to new Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tires in size 275/35 R21 at the front and 325/30 R21 at the rear, designed specifically for the Vantage. Control system Vehicle dynamics It takes information from various sensors of the car and the driver, to build a detailed picture of what the car is doing and applies that to the management of the ESP system. From this information, and comparing it to integrated vehicle dynamics estimation parameters, the ESP system controls ride, handling and steering to optimize the vehicle's response and behavior on the road and track.

More muscle – Aesthetically new Aston Martin Vantage It has a 30mm wider body and a more muscular appearance, highlighted by a Before redesigning With a 38% larger grille, allowing more air to reach the V8. They are also new He goes LED matrix with integrated daytime running lights. Frameless rearview mirrors and door handles are new to the Vantage, while a larger rear bumper with side air inlets and Exhaust stations Fourfold, complete the design that leaves no one indifferent.

The luxury of the cockpit – LamPassenger compartment DaleAston Martin Vantage It has been redesigned and can now count on a New dashboard It is very similar to its big brother, the DB12. It also increases the quality due to the use Precious materials And technology is taking a leap. Functional beauty and tactile quality led the designers in designing elements such as the slim air vents and the 10.25-inch infotainment screen integrated into the series. Physical keys At the bottom of the center console. The hand-stitched Bridge of Weir leather aims to create a welcoming and comfortable space, while the assured driving position and sports seats aim to provide enjoyment on every type of journey.