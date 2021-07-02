The aspiring athlete turns the American flag

To kneel or not to kneel, Which is confusing, and while the players of the Italian national football team get lost in the abyss, further separates the game and the function, Quentin (Gwen) Perry shows the world how to be an athlete And human rights champion.

Born in 1989, Gwen is an American hammer, indoor hammer world record holder and competed in both the Rio 2016 Olympics and the upcoming Tokyo Games 2021. At the June 26 U.S. Olympic qualifying round in Orion’s Eugene, Gwen made a symbolic gesture that caused a great deal of controversy, but also received a lot of praise. When the American anthem starts to play, the hammer player occupies the third place on the stage, apparently not planned. At the time Gwen turns the Stars and Stripes flag and decides to pick her up with a black shirt letter Athlete / Activist. First he puts it on his head and then ties it around his waist, posing with 32 tooth smiles for regular photos.

This content was imported from Instagram. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on their web site.

Interview the following Monday (June 28) Black News ChannelGwen Perry embarrassed her about the anthem.I never said I didn’t want to go to the Olympics. I never said I hated the country. What I have said is that I respect that I should not respect or lend a thing that my people do not respect. I love my people, period. “

Was able to create a gesture in its small way The biggest debate, Including comments from Republican politicians such as Don Grenshaw calling for Perry’s disqualification from the team Fox & Friends: “We don’t need others Aspiring athletes. The focal point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States. “From the opposite political spectrum, no one else has a voice Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Zaki said in a statement: “Joe Biden Respects Perry’s right to protest quietly. He is incredibly proud to be an American, and has great respect for the anthem and everything it signifies […] Part of that pride in our country is, as a nation, recognizing that there are times when we do not live up to our lofty ideals. To resist peacefully means to respect the rights of the people guaranteed by the Constitution.

This content was imported from Instagram. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on their web site.

Another thing sports associations think is that the Olympic Committee International (even) bans IOC protests in protest of the Hungarian bill. On the other hand, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOC) began allowing demonstrations during this year’s Games, changing its rules in March. In 2019 Gwen Perry was placed on the USOC test Because when he won gold at the Pan American Games in Lima On stage he raised his fist against racism. However, today an official apology has been received from the USOC for the matter, proving that change is possible, as can be seen.

about that Small coding gestures, Rituals that do not defeat discrimination on their own, do not wash away the conscience and have not been abused for many years. But they are gestures that can unleash waves, Because if done by someone with a large audience like the Olympic athlete or the national football team, they lead people to talk about these things. It is not true that wars cannot be shared by sport and action. It’s not true that an athlete can’t change the world, Gwen Perry teaches.

This content was imported from Instagram. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name from. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on their web site.

Most articles in ELLE.IT The most sublime color in summer is (always) white and here’s how to wear it this season Read now Nanny Moretti is here! Which film and which guests are expected at the Cannes Film Festival 2021? Read now Everyone more je ne sais quoi! 10 French fashion brands to learn now a true Parisian style Read now Minimal beauty routine, perfect tan: Beauty trends ready to grab space this summer Read now

This content is created and maintained by third parties and is imported into this page to provide users with their email addresses. You can find more information about this and similar content in piano.io.