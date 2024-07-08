The Ascoli Satriano gymnasium in Via Minerva was vandalized.

Vandals during fighting in Ascoli Satriano, where unknown attackers targeted the stadium of the San Potito monastery and the gymnasium in Via Minerva.

Mayor Vincenzo Sarcone reported: “Late last night, after midnight, I heard very loud noises/rattling/chattering coming from the San Potito Monastery grounds,” Tells. “When I looked out from the balcony, I also discovered that the gymnasium on Via Minerva was lit up. When some administrators on site intervened, they discovered serious vandalism affecting the entire structure and facilities.”

“Tolerance is over” The mayor thunders. “These deplorable acts of vandalism are a disservice to the entire community. We are already working to restore the damaged works, but I assure our citizens that no harm will go unpunished. We will do everything in our power to find those responsible, including those who are invited to report yourself to avoid severe penalties, because it is unacceptable for a few criminals/addicts to harm the public good of a city that has the right to protect the well-being that we strive to ensure for all citizens.”