July 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Ascoli Satriano gymnasium in Via Minerva was vandalized.

Karen Hines July 8, 2024 1 min read

Vandals during fighting in Ascoli Satriano, where unknown attackers targeted the stadium of the San Potito monastery and the gymnasium in Via Minerva.

Mayor Vincenzo Sarcone reported: “Late last night, after midnight, I heard very loud noises/rattling/chattering coming from the San Potito Monastery grounds,” Tells. “When I looked out from the balcony, I also discovered that the gymnasium on Via Minerva was lit up. When some administrators on site intervened, they discovered serious vandalism affecting the entire structure and facilities.”

“Tolerance is over” The mayor thunders. “These deplorable acts of vandalism are a disservice to the entire community. We are already working to restore the damaged works, but I assure our citizens that no harm will go unpunished. We will do everything in our power to find those responsible, including those who are invited to report yourself to avoid severe penalties, because it is unacceptable for a few criminals/addicts to harm the public good of a city that has the right to protect the well-being that we strive to ensure for all citizens.”

See also  NASA: Suspension of procedure for Lucy plate opening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Potts Mystery Disappears 700 Million Light Years From Earth

July 7, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA’s Hi-C Rocket Experiment Reveals Never-Before-Seen Images of Solar Flares

July 7, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tragic Food Discovery: ‘Infectious Tumor Carriers’ Scientists’ Alarming Revelation, Don’t Eat Them

July 7, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ascoli Satriano gymnasium in Via Minerva was vandalized.

July 8, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Little-Known Trick to Free Up Space in Your Google Account

July 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Biden: Is the Democratic Party with me? Yes – News

July 8, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Bad weather in the Turin region, people and flooding on an island in Moncalieri

July 7, 2024 Noah French