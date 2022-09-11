September 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

INVERNO 2021/2022: la Nina potrebbe condizionare la stagione fredda, ma ci sono dubbi

The arrival of winter 2022/23 Nina. May it be a year of snow in the plains. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines September 11, 2022 2 min read

Weather: Winter 2022/23 Arrival of La Nina. May it be a year of snow in the plains. Latest updates

Winter 2021/2022: Nina could affect the cold season, but there are doubtsWe are missing a little at the beginning of autumn and winter, thanks to seasonal forecasts and some of them Atmospheric indicators, we can already get a general idea of ​​the expected time. In particular, there is a phenomenon Ninawhich dangles on snow hopes down to the plains the next day winter.

Let’s find out immediately what it is and then track what is possible The consequences for Italy.

no nina. Let’s start by saying that this phenomenon refers to a Cooling temperature The surface waters of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean Often affect the climate From our planet, with different reflections also in Europe and in Italia. And that’s exactly what has happened in recent months, with values ​​around 1°C below the reference climate average. This small difference leads to one Modification of atmospheric circulation At the planetary level: Some regions such as Australia, Indonesia, and the Philippines experience increased precipitation, as well as regions in the far south of Africa or northern Brazil. In addition, the monsoon winds are getting stronger in Southeast Asia and India. Conversely, the area between Brazil and Argentina and part of the United States (California drought and fires) bordering the Gulf of Mexico sees less rain. In addition, with La Niña, cold and sometimes snowy raids towards central Europe and Valpadana are more frequent, while in the Mediterranean, anticyclones are more permanent with a milder climate and less rain.

See also  Kaiser in the universe with a Musk missile to defeat the dangers of microbes

Winter forecast Europe – Italy. The consequences of this climate change that is occurring in the Pacific region of our continent are not yet clear and there are still many doubts. If La Niña years have been characterized by frequent cold invasions since the end of November with the first snowfall in Valpadana in Turin, Milan and Bologna and in December also in Florence, with Borian episodes likely to occur by February, however, the most recent is the Seasonal Prestigious Central European Forecast (ECMWF) Contrasting trend with temperatures that can remain Above the average of about 1°C.

This kind of projected overheating for the upcoming winter season is actually in line with the increasingly evident climate trend starting in the 1990s, and fits perfectly with the broader picture of climate change and in particular Global warming or global warming What to say if you want. If so, this means that global warming largely offsets the effects of La Niña, in fact eliminate itbring about change It’s getting harder to reverse. Unfortunately.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A very promising malaria vaccine

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Webb Telescope frames a unique star to say the least

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Is an air fryer harmful to your health? Experts: “Beware…”

September 10, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

ALBANIA – US New Sanctions Against Iran After Cyber ​​Attack on North America

September 11, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

If you fail, Air Lingus cancels all flights from Dublin – last hour

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Kate Middleton never carries her purse in her dormitory, and the reason disgraces her subjects

September 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The arrival of winter 2022/23 Nina. May it be a year of snow in the plains. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

September 11, 2022 Karen Hines