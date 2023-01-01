The announcement shocked a group of people

From the new year you will have to say goodbye to WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to access the application. Find out if your phone can save itself from being unserviced by the world’s most used messaging app.

Instant messaging apps have changed the way we communicate and interact with others. Cash texting from phone rates is now a distant memory, thanks to these apps our messaging is faster, free and infinite. We can send any type of content, from photos to animated stickers.

There are also a lot of features that help us improve our interaction with friends and family. They’ve also proven to be very useful in the world of work, from being able to make business calls to sharing important documents with colleagues.

Among these apps, WhatsApp stands out, which was founded in 2009 and is now one of the jewels of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta house. There isn’t anyone we know who doesn’t have this app on their phones, it has become indispensable for communicating with the rest of the world. Maybe in the new year some people may not use this great service. Let’s find out why and who will strike.

Goodbye WhatsApp for these phones

WhatsApp is the undisputed queen of messaging apps, and it is the most used one in the world. Its success is due to its great ability to always offer users new functions. Not all the features launched by the app are its own, many of them are copied by others. But he always knew where to take the best and improve the shortcomings, overcoming the competition.

However, in the new year, things may change for some users, as they can no longer use the services offered. In fact, Meta reported it The next app update will exclude older smartphonesAnd the Until you get to disable the app itself. The reason is that some models are so old that they can no longer support the weight of the application on their system, and they are no longer able to access the service and its latest features.

Don’t panic because as we mentioned before It will only affect older models, which is no longer even in physical and online stores. Whoever is more nostalgic and still holds these models in his hand should reckon with the fact of this He will not be able to use WhatsApp on his beloved old smartphone. So let’s see Models that will be excluded from service from the beginning of the new year:

• Iphone 5

• iPhone 5C

• Archos 53 Platinum

• Big S Flex ZTE

• ZTE Grand X Quad V987

HTC Desire 500

• Huawei Ascend D

• Huawei Ascend D1

• Huawei Ascend D2

• Huawei Ascend G740

• Huawei Ascend Companion

• Huawei Ascend P1

• XL box

• Lenovo A820

• LG issue

• LG Glossy 2

• LG Optimus 4X HD

• LG Optimus F3

• LG Optimus F3Q

• LG Optimus F5

• LG Optimus F6

• LG Optimus F7

• LG Optimus L2II

• LG Optimus L3 II

• LG Optimus L3 II double

• LG Optimus L4II

• LG Optimus L4 II double

• LG Optimus L5

• LG Optimus L5 dual

• LG Optimus L5 II

• LG Optimus L7

• LG Optimus L7 II

• LG Optimus L7 II double

• LG Optimus NitroHD

• ZTE Note V956

• Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

• Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

• Samsung Galaxy S3mini

• Samsung Galaxy Trend II

• Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

• Sony Xperia Arco S

• Samsung Galaxy XCover 2

• Aim Sony Xperia

• Sony Xperia New L

• Wiko Sync Five

• Wiko Dark Knight ZT