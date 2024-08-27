The announcement of the live-action release has raised the hopes of Hollow Knight: Silk Song fans, who are prepared to suffer.

Nintendo announced for tomorrow Nintendo Direct Collection One is dedicated to indie games and the other is for third-party games. Guess who came back hoping to see the game they were looking forward to the most in the world? Well done, I am a fan of Hollow Knight: Silksong. who do not want to give up, even though they are ready to have their hearts broken again and the bitterness of life creep into their social spaces.

Another event without Silksong?

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced in 2019.after the massive critical and public success of Hollow Knight, but since then it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for those waiting for it, between seemingly pre-launch announcements and sudden disappearances. When it appeared during the Xbox event in 2022, many were hoping for it to arrive before June 2023 (since all the games on display had been announced by then), but to no avail.

Months pass, events overlap, and it seems that there is no trace of Silksong anymore.

The result is that every public presentation, for any brand, is now accompanied by the question: Will Hollow Knight: Silk Song be released? The same thing happens with tomorrow’s live, even if there is a big disappointment in the air. A poll was opened on the Resetera forum, where 86% of participants said they do not believe in the existence of a Team Cherry game. 14% are still optimistic. In any case, in general we joke about this topic, as the latest memes have shown.

So can we expect Hollow Knight: Silksong for Nintendo Direct tomorrow? It’s hard to say, but let’s be optimistic and hope we can play it by the end of this decade.