June 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The angry broadcaster vented on Instagram

The angry broadcaster vented on Instagram

Lorelei Reese June 27, 2024 2 min read

Trapped inside the bus transporting passengers from the gate to boarding. An impatient Mara Venier recounted her very long journey from Milan to…

  • everyone Articles From the website, and also from the application
  • Insights and newsletters Exclusive
  • I Podcast From our signatures

-or-

Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google

special offer

special offer

monthly

6,99 euros

1 euro per month
For 6 months

Choose now

Then only 49.99 euros Instead of 79.99 euros per year

Trapped inside the bus transporting passengers from the gate to boarding. An impatient one Mara Venere He recounted his very long journey from Milan to Puglia. Too long because it has accumulated significant delays. In a video clip, which he later deleted, the announcer was seen inside the bus announcing the order for the employees on board to disembark because the plane was suffering from a technical problem “and we do not know when it will leave.” “Thank you, Etta!” Aunt Mara says sarcastically. “Now we’ve been stuck on the bus for a long time, no one knows why…delay. We were supposed to leave at 2.25pm ​​and we are still standing here with no one telling us anything. All this is like this… What do we say?’ he says controversially.

In another video, still visible in the stories, we see an exhausted Fenner saying: “Waiting to board Brindisi, delay, delay, delay, delay.”

The latest story is less controversial: Aunt Mara has finally arrived in Puglia. all’s well That ends well.

See also  Lorella Kucarini returns to Amici

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on
Prophet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Prince Harry ‘wants Kate Middleton back in his life’

June 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Return to television with a legendary show

June 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Netflix unveils cards for the new format of entertainment venues

June 26, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

The angry broadcaster vented on Instagram

June 27, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

SpaceX will build the vehicle that will deorbit the International Space Station

June 27, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

European Championships, round of 16 qualifiers: match schedule and dates – Football

June 27, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

What are the most used controllers on Steam and how much are they actually used?

June 27, 2024 Gerald Bax