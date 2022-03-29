March 29, 2022

The America’s Cup 2024 will be held in Barcelona

The 37th edition of the America’s Cup, the most important and oldest windsurfing competition in the world, will be held in 2024 in Barcelona. Emirates New Zealand, the winning team in the last edition – which according to the rules, has the right to choose where to defend the title – announced on Tuesday: “As a holder (defender, in the lingo) of the America’s Cup, we always feel a responsibility to increase the event, audience and sail on a global scale. The 2024 event being hosted in an important city like Barcelona will certainly allow us to promote new growth on the global sports scene.” He said Grant Dalton, Head of Team New Zealand.

Also in 2024, the America’s Cup will be held with AC75 class boats, the so-called single-hull boats seen in 2021 in Auckland in the latest edition. Five teams will try to compete for the cup against the New Zealanders: Luna Rosa (Italy), American Magic (US), Ineos Britannia (UK) and Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland).

