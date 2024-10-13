Sunday, October 13, 2024
The American Rossoneri lead America to victory

By: Noah French

The Rossoneri are great protagonists Italian night. The America They won against Panama Friendly match in Austin, Texas at 4am local time: The final score was 2-0 New coach Pochettino started off on the right foot. The The first goal of the evening was all scored by Milan fans: Embroidered with a triangle and then with an elongated ball in the middle Christian PulisicInstead, he pounced on his teammate’s cross Yunus Musa He puts it in a bag with a big plate.

has Pulisic and Musa started from the first minute Tonight and early in the second half, they scored in the 48th minute. Changed at Rossoneri number 11 Minute 67The midfielder was on the pitch until85 situation. Thanks to the second goal of the game came in extra time in the second half of the game Ricardo Pepi. Now the next match will be a friendly at the home of the historic rivals Mexico The night is scheduled between Tuesday and Wednesday.

