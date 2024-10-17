The American attack on the Houthis in Yemen using B-2 bombers – News

09:44
Israel orders the evacuation of an area in the Bekaa
The Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the Al-Tamanin area in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, in anticipation of a planned attack. Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on the X website: “An urgent warning to the residents of the Bekaa region, especially those in the building indicated on the map in the Tamnine area.” He added: “You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, which will be targeted by the Defense Forces (the army) in the near future.”
06:19
The American attack against the Houthis in Yemen used B-2 bombers
The United States launched an attack on Houthi weapons depots in Yemen using B-2 stealth bombers as well. US Central Command announced this in a memorandum, specifying that the use of this type of aircraft “demonstrates the global strike capabilities of the United States against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.”
The memo, which talks about warehouses containing “advanced conventional weapons used against the US Army and US Armed Forces,” stated that “Centcom forces launched multiple and precise air strikes on several Houthi weapons warehouses in the areas they control in Yemen.” “. Civilian ships sailing in the waters between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The statement added: “These measures were taken to limit the Houthis’ ability to continue their reckless and illegal attacks against international trade and against American individuals and ships, coalition forces, and merchants in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.” Gulf of Aden and limit the ability to threaten international partners.” The memo finally explains that “B-2 bombers” were also used to demonstrate “United States global strike capabilities against such targets when needed, anytime, anywhere.”
04:17
Syrian media, Israeli air strike on Latakia
An Israeli air strike ignited fires in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria. This was announced by local government media. The Syrian news agency SANA reported that “air defenses intercepted hostile targets over Latakia,” adding that some “fires broke out due to Israeli aggression” at the entrance to the city, President Bashar al-Assad’s stronghold.
There was no official comment from the Israeli army on this matter. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack “targeted a weapons depot in the city of Latakia.”
00:27
A Hezbollah missile falls on a building in Kiryat Shmona, and no one was injured
A missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon hit a building in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel. According to the police, there were no injuries. In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. Israeli media reported this.
