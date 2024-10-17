The American attack on the Houthis in Yemen using B-2 bombers – News

06:19

The United States launched an attack on Houthi weapons depots in Yemen using B-2 stealth bombers as well. US Central Command announced this in a memorandum, specifying that the use of this type of aircraft “demonstrates the global strike capabilities of the United States against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.”

The memo, which talks about warehouses containing “advanced conventional weapons used against the US Army and US Armed Forces,” stated that “Centcom forces launched multiple and precise air strikes on several Houthi weapons warehouses in the areas they control in Yemen.” “. Civilian ships sailing in the waters between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The statement added: “These measures were taken to limit the Houthis’ ability to continue their reckless and illegal attacks against international trade and against American individuals and ships, coalition forces, and merchants in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea.” Gulf of Aden and limit the ability to threaten international partners.” The memo finally explains that “B-2 bombers” were also used to demonstrate “United States global strike capabilities against such targets when needed, anytime, anywhere.”