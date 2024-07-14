The Ambani Wedding Finally Comes True: All of Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Dresses for Her Royal Wedding

to’Ambani Wedding – or India’s most famous royal wedding of 2024 – would have cost at least $600 million. They were absolute champions. Anant Ambani and his bride Radhika Merchantwho on Friday the 12th fulfilled their dream of love at the Global Convention Centre in Mumbai. A parade of guest stars, including also, is inevitable. Kim and Khloe KardashianBut the real star in the spotlight could only be Radhika, who is now officially the wife of Mukesh Ambani’s son (Mukesh is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and is also Asia’s richest man). Radhika wore not one, not two, but three wedding dresses, all in keeping with Indian tradition..

Ambani’s first wedding dress Wedding

To attend Ambani’s wedding, Radhika Mirchand wore what is called PantarTraditional dress of the Indian state of GurugramThe elaborate couture was designed by Indian fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Radhika chose to complete her bridal look with family jewelry worn by her grandmother, mother and sister at their own weddings. The dress’s primary colors were red and white—as tradition dictates—which gave depth to the gown thanks to the ivory-hued, hand-embroidered fabric. The veil? Five meters of pure craftsmanship and wonder (and maybe that’s just a few?). And finally, the ankle boots: hand-embroidered with gemstones and sequins.

Ambani’s second wedding dress Wedding

The second crucial moment of tradition, the second dream dress. Indian fashion house Manish Malhotra created the dress worn by Radhika Mirchand at the event. insideIt is a typical ritual during which the bride’s family bids farewell to their daughter as she leaves with her husband. The dress is made of real gold threads, and the technical expertise that it is made from is inspired by the craft traditions of 19th century Gujarat.

Ambani’s third wedding dress Wedding

And last but not least, the final masterpiece. “Art and fashion have always been lovers. One cannot exist without the other”: with these words, Radhika Mirchand’s designer Rhea Kapoor announced the inspiration behind this final gown, a triumph of exceptional craftsmanship. The third wedding dress that was seen at the Ambani wedding It is the result of a special collaboration between Indian fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasree Burman, and designer Rhea Kapoor. On entirely hand-painted fabrics, including hand embroidery in real gold and sequins, Anant’s union with Radhika was translated through pictures that had deep meaning for the couple..