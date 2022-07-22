July 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The alphabet of kindness lands in a purple dip

The alphabet of kindness lands in a purple dip

Mirabelle Hunt July 22, 2022 1 min read

The alphabet of kindness arrives in Moena, in Trentino, where Fiorentina has retreated. It was composed by a group of fans led by Alessio Ramacciotti, a young Tuscan rapper, who dedicated it to David Astori. He also composed the song “O mio capitano” dedicated to the unforgettable player.

The Alphabet of Kindness, linking each letter with a word that nurtures the same kindness, was born in Florence from an idea by Florentine journalist, Gaia Simonetti, the ambassador of Costriamo Gentilesa, a national project coordinated by Luca Nardi.

Among the words that make up the Moina Kindness Alphabet, which displays all the words written in purple (purple is also the color of kindness that also comes from the fusion of red-hearted and blue-mind), there are C from Captain, D for Davide, G for group, F for fair play and S for the team.

July 15, 2022 marked the birth of the alphabet of kindness in sports, compiled by Silvia Salles, Vice President of CONI.

The Costruiamo Gentilezza project, in particular, is carried out by a team of women and men throughout Italy for nearly 1,500 builders of goodness, including 186 members of the Council of Kindness.

See also  Olympics, McLaughlin gold, world record in 400 hurdles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Quidditch changes his name to sever ties with J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans stances

July 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

He will debut on the USA Summer Tour with a video

July 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

That’s why Jorge Lorenzo wore a purple helmet… and he wasn’t on a motorcycle

July 21, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Read for La7: “Conte’s choice was wrong and decisive. It will be difficult for our paths to coincide again”

July 22, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Berlusconi: “I will be on the field, I have already written a future programme”

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Beginning: Everything you need to know about the movie

July 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Cristoforetti’s historic space career ended early: European interstellar premiere with Russian Artemyev – video

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines