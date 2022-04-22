Summer is approaching and with it a terrible fashion test. Indeed, many during this period usually decide to start a diet or return to the gym. However, the pandemic has proven conclusively that it is not necessary to pay for exercise.

In fact, we can do many different exercises at home even without using certain equipment. However, if we want something more organized, we can always rely on an online personal trainer or follow the lessons online. In fact, there are some exercises that are more appropriate than others to achieve our goals, which can be as powerful as losing weight, or both.

However, there are some complete exercises that involve several muscles at the same time. This also allows us to save time, as we don’t necessarily have to do a specific exercise for each muscle group.

In particular, there is now a very popular exercise that can please everyone.

full workout

There is an exercise that can help us get a flatter and drier stomach, but also strengthen our buttocks, legs, chest, arms, shoulders, back and waist. It seems impossible, but this exercise is there and within everyone’s reach.

It is usually used to strengthen your muscles, but this is not the only advantage. In fact, it is also an exercise that stimulates cardiovascular activation, agility and coordination.

The abdomen is more slender and thinner and the B side is long and firm thanks to this exercise that burns calories

The reason a single workout is able to include so many areas and benefits is the combination of movements. These, in fact, refer to 4 other very common exercises: jumping, squatting, flexion, and wave. Let’s combine all these exercises in a quick sequence and we will get what is called a “burpee”.

Let’s start with the jump, which we can strengthen by giving us momentum with the arms and bending well at the knees. When we land, we soften the blow with a squat. This means that we have to go down the pelvis by bending the knees again. At this point and in all subsequent stages, we remember that it is very important to keep the back as straight as possible.

By continuing to descend with a squat, we will be able to put our hands on the floor directly in front of us. At this point, we shift the weight on the hands and with a small jump bring the feet back completely. At this point we will be in the plank position, which is also the initial position to perform the push-ups. Indeed, now we must bend our arms, keeping our hands at the same height as the shoulders and without touching the ground with the body, but only with the hands and the tips of the toes.

Now let’s repeat all these exercises in reverse. We complete the bend and return to the plank. In one movement we return the feet directly behind the hands that are still relaxed on the floor, then immediately jump again. From here we can repeat the exercise as many times as we want.

deepen

This is the only way to lose weight after the age of 40