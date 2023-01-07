The 5-Star Movement sounds the alarm about unemployment: “The failure of the center-right”

“The data for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 attest to the collapse of employment in Abruzzo and confirm, if needed, the advance forecasting and lack of programming in the right-of-centre traction area.”

This was stated by Francesco Taglieri, leader of the 5-Star Movement group in the Regional Council.

“Abruzzo – says Taglieri – records an increase of 14 thousand unemployed, equivalent to 31%. A figure that contrasts with the national figure, which instead represents a decrease of 12 percent. The worst result nationwide. These alarming data are accompanied by the dynamism of the enterprise which sees Abruzzo record an increase of only 0.12 percent and occupies the third position from last in the ranking of the regions of Italy.Even the trend of exports, with a decrease of only 0.8 percent, against the national increase of 22.5 percent, represents a setback and places Abruzzo in the penultimate position In the national ranking. The analysis that takes this harsh picture – explains Taglieri – is by the economist Aldo Ronsi. The study also showed that the largest losses were in the trade sector, hotels, restaurants and other service sectors that place Abruzzo at the bottom of the national ranking. “

For the councilor, “the stalemate in the region is exemplified by the two brothers Italia, Lega and Forza Italia. In this legislature, which ended happily for the people of Abruzzo, no economic and labor policies were put in place to make Abruzzo break out of this negative spiral: advertisements, programs and big press conferences, But the results are still lacking.

If we add to this the inexorable figures of the social and energy crisis we are going through, with families who will suffer an average annual increase of 2,435 euros for the purchase of basic necessities and services, it is clear that meeting their needs is a ‘business’. The weaker sections of the population to prove themselves to be a political construct that stigmatizes the real needs of the citizens and has made propaganda and self-celebration its hallmark. We cannot give in to these numbers, we cannot give in to Abruzzo where life is getting worse.”