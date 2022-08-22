The 30-year-old died on July 4 in Peru

He has been writing on the web for 15 years, taking his first steps as a ghostwriter for small and medium-sized companies, eliminating fake news. For a long time he was involved in culture, theater and independent music. He loves crime news, politics and all things health and nutrition.

was A body was found On an island in Peru’s Urubamba River. It was considered early in the morning Alberto Loyal, a 30-year-old Italian aid worker who died last July 4 in the South American country. However, over time, more hypotheses were put forward regarding the identity of the person found.

A body was found near where Alberto Fedale disappeared

A male body was found near a water body. Naked And Without Papers or elements useful for immediate identification. It was the local press that said it could be Alberto Fedele.

A 30-year-old man from Pavia died 4th of July After a trip to the mountains in the Cusco region, the lifeless body was discovered.

The young man lived in Apanke, where he worked as a data analyst for WeWorld, an NGO. He had planned a high-altitude vacation that was supposed to take him away Lake Juchuicocha.

The most accepted hypothesis is that it was a local youth

However what was found in Cusco was not Alberto Fedele’s body. But it is a young ladyAnd with more precision than a fifteen-year-old.

“The family lawyer confirmed to us that the body belongs to someone 15 years“, the head of WeWorld, Alberto Fedale, explained to Ansa, an NGO where he worked as a volunteer.

Some answers will come only with the postmortem on August 22nd

However, there is still no concrete information on the identity of the person found dead in Peru. The corpse has yet to be measured,” though it appears Further Small di Alberto ”, they made it known again by the non-profit organization.

on Monday 22 August ThePostmortem Related investigations, including analysis of tissue samples, will be compared with those brought to Peru by the Italian aid worker’s family.

The Father After the disappearance of his son in reality by Alberto Fedele, he immediately went to Peru to closely follow the investigations of the local authorities and provide new elements for research. He returned home to Italy only a few days ago, always waiting for news of his son.



