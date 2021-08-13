August 13, 2021

The 21st Amendment Distillery will open in downtown Vero Beach next year

Lorelei Reese August 13, 2021 5 min read

A new distillery that will be the first on the Treasure Coast is planning to open in downtown Vero Beach next year.

the The 21st distillery change will open in phases throughout 2022 at the current headquarters of marketing agency Ironside Press on 21st Street, founder Jeff Paleski said, provided Vero Beach City Council gives final approval next week.

Palleschi, 51, who moved to Vero Beach about 11 years ago, hopes his distillery will boost downtown’s economy as Sailfish Brewing Co.. did in Fort Pierce.

“This dropper will be like an anchor,” he said.

fast growth:See some of the biggest companies and their expanding developments on the Treasure Coast

Florida people love Italian food.Cucina da Armani at Vero Beach serves Italian delicacies and special evenings | reconsidering

Cocktails are ready with a touch of Indian River

The distillery will have an area of ​​approximately 5,000-5,500 square feet and will include a production area, mobile lounge, bar area, education center and retail store.

“We’ll do everything,” Palese said. “In the end, we will all have lives.”

He plans to start with vodka, gin, and a cello series with Indian River citruses: lemon, lime, and grapefruit. He wants to make ready-to-drink cocktails, similar to White Claw or High Noon, but like “hard cello” without oils or extracts.

