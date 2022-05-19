The 10 fastest cars in 0-100

What are the 10 fastest cars in a race from 0 to 100 km/h? Let’s get acquainted with this intentionally put order.
The US site MotorTrend put up classification from the cars more Fastin the shot come on 0 to 100 km/h. The 10 cars Enter in this classification I Cars tested by the site, so some may be missing. It must be said immediately that a file website famous for trying fast cars; Therefore, it is unlikely that he would have missed itsports car. Let’s get to know these 10 carsRemember, we’ll start from tithesuntil you reach the maximum fast.
Ten cars with the best shot
- to me 10th place find the Porsche 911 Turbo S subordinate 2017The machine just completes the shot 2.49 seconds. That’s thanks to its engine 6 cylinder twin turboStrongly 580 horses.
- 9th place to Porsche 918 Spyder subordinate 2015Only able to take the shot 2.44 seconds. So the German house is very competitive with 918 It is a hybrid engine V8 and battery from 6.8 kWh.
- eighth place for FerrariWith LaFerrari 2015 Capture the shot 2.43 seconds. there Italian car As it rises Hybrid enginesince next to the engine V12 there Electrical engine.
- 7th place to Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet subordinate 2021who arrives at me 0-100 km/hJust 2.40 seconds. car mounts a 6 cylinder twin turboStrongly 640 hp.
- Sixth place Always for the German house, this time with Taycan Turbo S 2020who arrives at me 100 km/h at 2.38 seconds. this car fully electric And he has strength 750 horses.
- Fifth place again for Porsche 911 Turbo SBut this time Not transferablemaking clicking in 2.34 seconds.
- fourth place to Tesla Model S P100D subordinate 2017in which you click 2.27 seconds. L ‘the cars remarkably Electrician she has two motors Which makes it reach strength 680 horses.
- third place for another one Porsche 911 Turbo 6 from 2021this time in Light version. Thanks to its low weight, the car was able to put in the effort 2.24 seconds.
- second place in Ferrari F90 subordinate 2021which to reach 100 km/hit takes 2.1 seconds. there red mount a delivery motorClose V8 Turbo engine there Electrical engine Help him be more fast.
The fastest car to run from 0-100 km/h
- The first place Accessed by 2021 Tesla Model Sin which you click 2.06 seconds. there American car well mounts Three motorswhich leads to the possession of power 1,020 horses. This is amazing classification Show us how in the shot, technology on electricity played Excellent work. In the short period electric motor beats Endothermic, not yet long-term, but if it continues like this, the step will be short.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros
Extra umbrellas and mosquito nets even with Superbonus 110%, but not everyone knows it and misses this great opportunity
An unemployed person finds a bag worth a thousand euros and returns it to its owner: I dream of an honest job