The 10 fastest cars in 0-100

What are the 10 fastest cars in a race from 0 to 100 km/h? Let’s get acquainted with this intentionally put order.

The US site MotorTrend put up classification from the cars more Fastin the shot come on 0 to 100 km/h. The 10 cars Enter in this classification I Cars tested by the site, so some may be missing. It must be said immediately that a file website famous for trying fast cars; Therefore, it is unlikely that he would have missed itsports car. Let’s get to know these 10 carsRemember, we’ll start from tithesuntil you reach the maximum fast.

Ten cars with the best shot

to me 10th place find the Porsche 911 Turbo S subordinate 2017 The machine just completes the shot 2.49 seconds . That’s thanks to its engine 6 cylinder twin turbo Strongly 580 horses .

find the subordinate The machine just completes the shot . That’s thanks to its engine Strongly . 9th place to Porsche 918 Spyder subordinate 2015 Only able to take the shot 2.44 seconds . So the German house is very competitive with 918 It is a hybrid engine V8 and battery from 6.8 kWh .

to subordinate Only able to take the shot . So the German house is very competitive with It is a hybrid engine and battery from . eighth place for Ferrari With LaFerrari 2015 Capture the shot 2.43 seconds . there Italian car As it rises Hybrid engine since next to the engine V12 there Electrical engine .

place for With Capture the shot . there As it rises since next to the engine there . 7th place to Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet subordinate 2021 who arrives at me 0-100 km/h Just 2.40 seconds . car mounts a 6 cylinder twin turbo Strongly 640 hp .

to subordinate who arrives at me Just . car mounts a Strongly . Sixth place Always for the German house, this time with Taycan Turbo S 2020 who arrives at me 100 km/h at 2.38 seconds . this car fully electric And he has strength 750 horses .

Always for the German house, this time with who arrives at me at . this car And he has strength . Fifth place again for Porsche 911 Turbo SBut this time Not transferablemaking clicking in 2.34 seconds.

fourth place to Tesla Model S P100D subordinate 2017 in which you click 2.27 seconds . L ‘ the cars remarkably Electrician she has two motors Which makes it reach strength 680 horses .

to subordinate in which you click . L ‘ remarkably she has Which makes it reach strength . third place for another one Porsche 911 Turbo 6 from 2021 this time in Light version . Thanks to its low weight, the car was able to put in the effort 2.24 seconds .

for another one this time in . Thanks to its low weight, the car was able to put in the effort . second place in Ferrari F90 subordinate 2021which to reach 100 km/hit takes 2.1 seconds. there red mount a delivery motorClose V8 Turbo engine there Electrical engine Help him be more fast.

The fastest car to run from 0-100 km/h