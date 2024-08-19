That’s when the new fall edition starts.

After the great success of the twelfth season, Filippo Pisciglia will return to direct the Canale 5 reality show early next fall: programming



the remake to temptation island It’s true. After the resounding success recorded this summer with record ratings, in fact, Filippo Pisciglia is already ready to return to lead the thirteenth edition (first in the fall) of the Canale 5 reality show in September; let’s find out All details From the new season.

temptation islandNew edition coming soon

From the controversial triumph of love between Jenny Guardian H Tony Randa There was a lot of talk about their separation. Alicia Pascarella H Lino Giuliano (Already listed by Alfonso Dear Sirs to Grandy brother), this summer too. temptation island It was a Unprecedented success On Canale 5. The twelfth edition of the reality show hosted by Filippo Bisceglia – which was broadcast from June 27 to July 25, 2024 – was recorded. Standard Ratingsprompting Mediaset to opt for an “early” return just before that. my female friend.

New season of temptation islandIn fact, it will already be broadcast. He fallsAfter the version stopped last year. winterThe reality show could be rebooted for the first time in September.And naturally there to host it. Filippo Bisceglia The site will remainIs Moros Relais (Santa Margherita di Pula in Sardinia). The thirteenth edition should consist of 6 episodes Not released (episode skipping will continue) Temptation Island and…), in it 7 new pairs They will put themselves to the test through emotional journeys, scenes of jealousy, harsh criticism and the fires of confrontation.

But when will it start? Temptation Island 13? According to what I assumed Elvicolodel NewsRecording of the episodes is scheduled to begin on August 23, with a date set for the new version of the reality show to be released. Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Filippo Bisceglia H Maria De Filippi (The show is produced by his own production company Fascino) so he will be called rare To revive the situation on Canale 5, which after the confusion Famous IslandThe format will also be restarted. mole (Deleta Leotta will be the host) Sixteen years later, in addition to that clearly Big brother. For each temptation islandHowever, this wouldn’t be the first time: the reality show has already “doubled down” in 2020, when Alicia Marcusi He ran the first anomalous fall edition, but also in 2018 and 2019, when Simona Ventura First, Alicia Marcuzzi herself led both seasons. Temptation Island VIP.

