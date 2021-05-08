That’s how long the PS5 exclusive storm will last

After the arrival of thUltimo di Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade trailer Before debuting PS5, Important details emerge about how long it will take for the exclusive next-generation console to run Sony.

At the end of Movie trailerIn fact, it is reported that the PS5 exclusivity will continue Six months at least, Until December 2021. After this date, the title Square Enix It can be thought of as an output on other systems, such as su Xbox X / S. And that’s given the only Intergrade: The basic version From Final Fantasy 7 remakeReleased on PS4 in April 2020, it can theoretically be accessed at any time on other systems, bearing in mind that the exclusivity agreement that linked Sony and Square-Enix expired last month. It is not clear at the moment what plans are for the first part of Final Fantasy 7 other than those already known, but we should not rule out some important news about the arrival of polymorphs in the coming months, at least for the basic version of the game. On the other hand, unpublished content from Intergrade will only be available on PS5 throughout 2021.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be available on PS5 starting June 10, 2021. Meanwhile, you can read some An insight into Yuffie, which will be included in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.